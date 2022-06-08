Ching Pang, Valerie Zayats and Kate Travers after completing English paper one of the Leaving Cert. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Jack Kelly Byrne, Ethan Gorman and Luke McDonnell from Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle after sitting English paper one. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Amanda Gorman reads her poem, The Hill We Climb, during Joe Biden's presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in January 2021.

The first exam in this year’s Leaving Cert – English paper one – has been well received by students.

The paper, which included a question on poet Amanda Gorman’s status in the wake of her appearance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration, received a favourable reaction.

Section one of the higher paper asked students to: “Discuss the extent to which you agree or disagree that a diversity of youthful voices should be represented in public debate on all important issues in Irish society.”

There were also two other questions on the poet.

Students at Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle, North Co Dublin, welcomed the American poet’s inclusion in the paper under Question A. They overwhelmingly felt the examination was satisfactory.

Read More

Valerie Zayats, 19, from Clongriffin, was born in Dublin but she has been revising while keeping updated on her grandparents and cousins, who live in Ukraine.

Remarkably, she said she had not been distracted by concern for her family during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was instead making it a priority to achieve highly to make her family proud.

“I’ve been studying fine because my family are not too close to the Russian border,” Valerie told the Independent.ie.

“They live closer to the Polish border, close to Lviv, so it’s safer there. I keep in touch everyday online. They don’t know I’m sitting the exam today but they’re always wishing me well.”

Expand Close Jack Kelly Byrne, Ethan Gorman and Luke McDonnell from Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle after sitting English paper one. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack Kelly Byrne, Ethan Gorman and Luke McDonnell from Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle after sitting English paper one. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Valerie enjoyed answering the question on Gorman because she felt it focused on “the power of poetry – and how poetry brings people together”.

During the paper, Valerie said she was careful “not to waffle” and, like all other students Independent.ie spoke to, she was pleased with the paper.

“I’m glad we got the chance to sit the exams and that it wasn’t predicted grades,” she added.

“I haven't fully decided yet what I want to do after school, but I might like to do something around computing, like computer science at UCD or maybe DCU. I’m looking forward to having a job where I can lead.”

Kate Travers, 18, enjoyed answering Text 2, entitled ‘The Powerful Voice of Music’.

The question focused on the readers’ love of music. As a reference, it used a book compiled by Tom Gatti entitled Long Players, a collection of personal essays in which writers shared their views on the albums that helped shape them.

“It was a brilliant question,” Kate said. “I love music myself, so it was just a fantastic question for me. I listen to music all the time, so it was good to get a question that I was relaxed with.

“The paper was a lot easier than I thought it would be. I was nervous but I’m glad we got the chance to sit down and do the exam.”

Kate is hoping to study business and Spanish at DCU when she leaves school.

Expand Close Ching Pang, Valerie Zayats and Kate Travers after completing English paper one of the Leaving Cert. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ching Pang, Valerie Zayats and Kate Travers after completing English paper one of the Leaving Cert. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Nathan Reilly, 18, enjoyed answering Section 2, question 1, which asked students to: “Write a personal essay in which you identify some of the items or objects that have become faithful companions in your life and reflect on the importance of these items or objects to you.”

“I really enjoyed this question,” Nathan said. “I wrote about my PlayStation and my phone. So, I think it was probably a different way of answering the question, which I think is a good thing.

“I love to talk, so I found writing pages for answers came easy. I was very, very nervous and I didn’t sleep the best last night but I’m happy with the paper. I’m hoping to go into an apprenticeship as a mechanic after school.”

Lucy Dunphy, 18, also answered the personal companion question but admitted as she has a “maths brain”, she doesn’t naturally align towards English. However, she said she felt she planned her answers well and did her best.

Lucy also felt it was good to be in an exam hall and she was looking forward to hopefully studying radiography in future.

Principal Pat McKenna said he was “proud” of all the students and felt they would do “very well”. However, he felt the Leaving Cert in general does need to be overhauled for a system that looks more towards continuous assessment.