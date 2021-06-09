Ethan Lynam, left and Evan Lagan this afternoon after sitting the Leaving Cert English Higher Level Paper 1 at their school, Coláiste Chiaráin in Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Picture: Collins

Leaving Cert 2021 got off to positive start with an English Higher Level Paper 1 that caused no alarm and held no surprises, according to one teacher.

Paul McCormack of Dublin’s Institute of Education said it was reassuring for students who might have been understandably apprehensive given the year they have just had.

As with all Leaving Cert exams this year, candidates had the benefit of extra choice and Mr McCormack said it offered “a rich variety of options and required candidates to think carefully before deciding which sections to answer.”

Overall, he described it as a “fair, interesting and challenging paper, designed to be accessible and to reward candidates' critical thinking and imagination”.

The comprehension section was on the theme of reflections on time and featured extracts from John Banville’s Time Pieces: A Dublin Memoir, the graduation speech delivered by the late American actor, Chadwick Boseman and from poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s award-winning prose debut, A Ghost In The Throat.

Mr McCormack said all three of the passages offered interesting and thought-provoking insights into the theme.

He welcomed weighting of the marks for this question (50pc of the section) “as it means those students who really put the time into studying and understanding the different language genres were rewarded.”

He noted that all three Question A (iii) tasks “rewarded original thinking and improvisation, and again, this was both welcome and fair”.

Mr McCormack described all three Question B tasks – around an open letter, a feature article or a verbal pitch - as “thoughtfully constructed”. He said they featured “a degree of differentiation that required those answering one of these tasks to plan carefully before answering”.

The other part of today’s exam was composing and Mr McCormack said it had taken even more importance this year, as Covid-related changes mean it is worth almost 36pc of the available marks across both papers.

As usual, there were seven options, including the personal essay, short story and discursive essay and a speech task requiring the writer to take a position against stereotyping.

“The titles were both interesting and specific enough to require careful thought and consideration. As has been the pattern over the last three years, there were two personal essay options, one of which was particularly delightful – it asked the writer to reflect on the significance of birthdays!”

