‘I got my top CAO choice but it wasn’t for me, so I re-applied the following year’

Jenna Bourke always had an interest in science in school, but still struggled to decide on the best third-level route for her.

A career guidance session with a counsellor in the summer before starting sixth year pointed her in the direction of radiography.

But when it came to the time Jenna, from Portmarnock, Co Dublin, was filling out her CAO form, she had her heart set on architecture. While she listed radiography, she put it down her list.

Earlier in her second-level education, the former Sutton Park, Dublin, pupil thought she wanted to be an engineer, but a Transition Year work experience placement put her off that as a career choice.

After embarking on her studies in landscape architecture, Jenna, who is now 23, realised that it wasn’t for her either. So what to do now?

“It was only when I was thinking back and the more I thought about it, I realised radiography might be something I wanted to do,” she says.

It was back to the drawing board with the CAO, and this time Jenna entered radiography as her top Level 8 (honours degree) choice. Thanks to some guidance from her mum, she also checked out some Level 7 (ordinary degree) science courses as back-up, which would give her a grounding for a broad range of career options. That’s where she came across the TU Dublin biosciences programme.

“I saw it as a great entry point into science, so I put it as my first Level 7 choice on the CAO,” she says

Radiography eluded her because of the high points requirements, but Jenna was happy to accept an offer for her top Level 7 choice, TU Dublin’s three-year biosciences programme.

Initially, Jenna was nervous as she had not done biology or chemistry for the Leaving Cert, but soon realised that much of the focus of first year was bringing everyone up to the same level in the various subjects before starting second year.

“It was like the whole Leaving Cert course condensed into first year,” she says. While she had already done physics and was catching up on biology and chemistry, others were also catching up and filling gaps in their knowledge.

“By the end of first year, we were all up to standard,” she says,

According to Jenna, the course was also very practical-based with many hours in the lab “that helped build our experience as scientists”.

In second year, Jenna followed the biosciences stream and by the time she graduated with her Level 7 in 2021, she knew she wanted to do the one-year add-on Level 8 in biomolecular science.

“Having completed this extra year, it gave me the chance to apply for the graduate-entry radiography degree at UCD, which she starts this month. It’s two and a half years instead of four years.

“I’m feeling good, It’s just hard to believe that I’m at this point.”