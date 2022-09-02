| 13.7°C Dublin

‘I got my top CAO choice but it wasn’t for me, so I re-applied the following year’

Jenna Bourke initially studied landscape architecture but soon realised it wasn’t the course for her. After graduating with a biomolecular science degree at TU Dublin, she now starting her dream course in radiography at UCD 

Student Jenna Bourke at TU Dublin, Grangegorman Expand

Jenna Bourke always had an interest in science in school, but still struggled to decide on the best third-level route for her.

A career guidance session with a counsellor in the summer before starting sixth year pointed her in the direction of radiography.

