How I’m preparing for Leaving Cert 2022: ‘Three is my magic revision number’

Denis Lynch (18) is a sixth-year student at St Ciaran’s Community School in Kells, Co Meath.

He plans to study business and languages at Dublin City University. Denis’ chosen language is French.

Here, Denis tells Seoirse Mulgrew about his study approach, which is to allocate an equal amount of time to each of his subjects and to create flashcards that he can revise. ‘Three’ is his magic revision number.

“Since April, I’ve divided the time left into three sections, so in the first section I’m just taking notes and getting all my work with the textbooks finished.

“Then in the second section, I’m turning all my textbook notes and copybooks into flashcards.

"And, finally, I’m doing questions with the flashcards and revising the topics I need to go back on.

“I did spend some time researching study techniques online to find the one that worked best for me.

“This technique brings me through all the material about two or three times altogether which just reminds me of everything I need to know, and I find that works the best for me.

"I think flashcards are very beneficial with subjects like economics and biology which are heavily keyword based, because you can have the keywords on one side of the card and the definition on the other side of the card and I use that to test myself.

“I need upwards of 450 points to secure my chosen course and I feel most confident for my accountancy exam.

“I’m more nervous for the economics exam because it’s a very new course. Hopefully it’ll be more easier for next year’s Leaving Certs.

“There are only a few sample papers, which only came in last year, and the questions combine a lot of different chapters so it’s not a situation where you can learn a specific number of chapters and be guaranteed to get through all the questions.

“I’m doing all higher level subjects, my only ordinary level subject would be maths.

"The year has gone by really quickly, but I think it’s all going to be okay, the changes that the state exam commission has made are very good.

"The exams aren’t easy but they’re not impossible so it’s certainly doable.”

If you would like to share your Leaving Cert study approach, contact Seoirse Mulgrew at smulgrew@independent.ie