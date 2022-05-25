How I’m preparing for Leaving Cert 2022: ‘I’m strategic with choosing topics to study’

Callum Fawdry (18) is a sixth-year student in Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Claregalway. He is from the village of Corrandulla, Co Galway.

He hopes to study environmental science at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Here, Callum says his main study approach is to look back on past exam papers and prioritise certain common aspects of each subject. He is aiming to get over 430 points to secure his chosen college course.

“I've been practicing exam questions and dissecting past exam papers and blending them in together.

"What I’ve also been doing is I’ve been trying to prioritise certain aspects of different subjects based on the changes for this year. For example, I’m doing biology and I’m currently prioritising the first two units because based on the changes, that’s where a primary amount of work will be coming from.

Read More

“There are large parts of the business exam coming from the centre of the course, so around late fifth year, early sixth year, I think it’s units four, five and six. So, it’s a matter of trying to prioritise a certain amount and then picking and choosing maybe your favourites of another topic or something like you feel you’d do well on.

“As it is with every year, a part of it is hunches. Like you do have to bank on certain topics or certain themes to come up in an exam and trying to figure out trends.

“I’m trying to keep it as consistent as I can, I’ve been practicing this study style for two years since the beginning of fifth year but of course I haven’t been on my own. I think the teachers in our school have been an excellent support for students if they need it. And they’ve always been there if you need help with study plans or if you’d like an outline of the course.

“I think the exam I’m in the best position for at the minute would either be English or Politics and Society. Politics has always been a passion of mine, I’ve always loved it.

"English was a late found interest, I only realised that I was good at English halfway through fifth year and then I began to see that if I prioritised and if I worked hard, English could in fact be a rather laid-back exam for myself in comparison to the others.

“I can’t say I’m looking forward to any of the exams. Mathematics has never been a specialty of mine, but I do my best and I do get by. It’s not an exam I would be looking to get high points in, I’d just be looking for a pass. I don’t like to say I’m bad at anything but it’s the subject I’ve the most difficulty in.”

If you would like to share your Leaving Cert study approach, contact Seoirse Mulgrew at smulgrew@independent.ie