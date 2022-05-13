How I’m preparing for Leaving Cert 2022: ‘I find it hard to study so I found a way around it’

Erica Visocchi (17) is a sixth-year student at Kishoge Community College, Lucan, Co Dublin.

She plans to study Home Economics and Biology Teaching at the Atlantic Technological University Sligo, St Angelas.

Here, Erica says her main study approach is to write out the information on a particular topic from memory and then make notes of what she could not recall:

"I find it really hard to study personally, especially when the teachers are still giving homework at this time of the year and it’s due for the next day, but you have something that you want to study on that particular day, but then you don’t get enough time to because you have homework. It’s hard to juggle both of them.

But really, I just find trying to write down everything that I remember about a topic seems to help and then afterwards I go look at what I missed out on, read over it and do it again.

The Leaving Cert is pretty much a memory test because it’s not like I don’t understand what we’re learning, I understand very well but it’s just the issue that not everyone has a great memory.

My friends feel the same, they just think it’s a memory test and not really fair with the CAO system trying to get the points.

Because you could have someone who’s not getting as high points but has great personal skills that would be able to be a nurse. Or like for me for instance, I want to teach home economics and biology but my ability in maths or my ability in geography for some reason is affecting my chances to teach the two subjects that I’m good at.

I need 532 points for home economics and biology. If I was still in higher maths, I’d be dreading it, but I think I’ll be fine with the ordinary paper because it’s not going to count in my points, but I think Irish is going to be hard.

The Leaving Cert for the last two years has been very different as we all know because of Covid, it was difficult learning online and hard to keep up motivation but when I got back in school it started to get a lot better.”

