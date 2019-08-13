Help is at hand: Guidance phone line opens

As 58,787 Leaving Cert candidates get their results, expert help is at hand to work through any issues students or their parents may have.

The National Parents Council post primary (NPCpp) helpline, sponsored by the Irish Independent and the Department of Education and Skills, is staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC) and will be open every day until Saturday. A representative of the grants agency Susi will be available to answer queries.

The release of the results today will be followed on Thursday with CAO round one offers, and throughout the week the guidance counsellors will offer one-to-one advice and support to callers.

The helpline has been running for more than 20 years and last year it dealt with more than 1,300 calls and 3,700 queries. Typically, questions cover everything from disappointment over results to points and non-CAO options.

The freephone 1800 265 165 Helpline is also supported by the GAA, whose president John Horan said at the launch yesterday that as a community-based organisation, with members sitting the Leaving Cert every year, they regarded the Helpline as a valuable community resource.

There will be online support for the Helpline on independent.ie today and Thursday, with a live blog and a member of the IGC answering questions.

Irish Independent