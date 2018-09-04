It's an exciting but also daunting time as you get ready for the change from secondary school to college life and doubly so if you're living away from home.

Going to College Podcast Episode 4: Surviving and making the most out of college life

On the fourth and final episode of the Going to College series, presenter John Walshe, is joined by guidance counsellor, Betty McLaughlin, QQI’s Colette Harrison, and UCD Student Union’s Education Officer, Stephen Crosby, on surviving and making the most out of your college years.

"Putting yourself out of your comfort zone is a really good thing," says Stephen Crosby and he advises students to get involved, especially in clubs and societies. "There is something for everyone and you develop a network of friends for life."

With 1-in-6 students not continuing their course after first year, feeling connected and that you belong is vital. And if you are finding it stressful and difficult to manage, there are faculty advisers and students union officers to help you through it.

Enjoy yourself, work hard, be sociable, expand your horizons and if you can get the balance right these will be some of the best years of your life.

