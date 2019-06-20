Exam Diary: The stress has disappeared - now I can think about the future

I'd say it's been fun, but it hasn't.

Now, though, the stress of the past few weeks has totally disappeared and I can forget all about it.

I couldn't be happier. To think about the fact that I never have to sit through another mind-numbing class of a subject I hate gives me eternal joy.

Yesterday I sat accounting and I managed to escape 40 minutes early.

I classed that as an extra 40 minutes to get ready to go out last night!

I feel the exam went as well as it could have, given how little I had prepared.

To be honest, I couldn't really care less what grade I got - I'm just focused on the fact that it's behind me.

Now that the exams are over and done with, it's time to think about the future.

On the one hand, I'm so excited to start college next year - but on the other, I'm scared to leave the security and safety of second-level school.

The thing about second-level school is you know what's coming every year; you know the subjects and classes you like and the ones you hate and you're always surrounded by your friends.

But that's not what college is like.

You don't know if you're going to like it and you hope to God that you don't hate it.

And as for making some new friends - well, that's a whole other story.

I'll admit I'm petrified and I hope I'm not alone when I say that, but I'm looking forward to the journey after second-level school.

So I'd like to end this by thanking the Leaving Cert.

If it wasn't compulsory for me to sit these exams, I wouldn't have gone to my school and met a lot of incredible people.

I also wouldn't have found out what I want to do with my life.

As much as I've hated the Leaving Cert, I'm also grateful, because without it I wouldn't be where I am today.

Thank you, Leaving Cert!

Elaine Murphy is a student at Donabate Community College, Co Dublin

Irish Independent