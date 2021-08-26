Exam chiefs cannot guarantee date of Leaving Cert appeals results

EXAM chiefs cannot give a guarantee of when the results of any Leaving Cert appeals will be known.

It could have implications for students to secure a desired college place, if they were not eligible for it in the normal CAO rounds.

In a year when about 60,000 students had the choice of either accredited grades and/or sitting exams, the State Exams Commission cannot predict the demand for appeals.

“Until such time as the number of appeals is known, it is not possible to commit to a specific timeframe for the issue of the appeal results,” the State Examinations Commission (SEC) said today.

Even with a tighter than usual timeframe for appeals, the SEC admitted that on its own, it is unlikely to be able to deliver the appeal results in “anything close to a normal timeframe”. It has called on schools to make teachers available for the process.

Key dates for the appeals process

Tuesday September 7 (5pm): Students will receive access to written exam component marks and final marks. They will also receive access to accredited grades, estimated marks and accredited marks.

Tuesday September 7 (5pm) – Wednesday September (8pm): Students may apply to view exam scripts.

Saturday September 11 – Sunday September 12: Students may view scripts marked on paper.

Saturday September 11 (9am): Students may view scripts marked online.

Saturday 11 September – Monday September 13: Students may submit appeal applications.

There are two different appeals processes – one for the traditional exams and one for accredited grades. Where a student sat the exam and received an accredited grade, they will have the choice of applying for either or both processes.

An appeal of a traditional exam result involves a remarking of the script. An accredited grades appeal will be confined to checking for errors in the transmission and receipt of student data. It excludes the professional judgment of the school in providing the estimated marks and the process of standardisation.

