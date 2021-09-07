Exam chiefs apologise for error affecting 144 Leaving Cert Applied candidates

State exam chiefs have apologised after a computer error affected grading for 144 Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) students.

The State Examinations Commission has issued upgraded awards to the candidates following the discovery of a mistake relating to the Personal Reflection Task.

An SEC spokesperson said it was an error in the computer programme used for the final grading.

The Personal Reflection Task is one of the LCA components which all candidates complete, and which is worth up to 10 credits from the overall total of 190 credits.

“This mistake arose in the SEC’s final grading process and was confined to one task within the LCA programme,” the spokesperson said.

The SEC said 144 candidates affected by the issue had been contacted and notified that they could access the Candidate Portal to receive an updated programme level award statement.

It added that for a further 1,668 candidates, there was no impact on the overall level of the award they received on Friday.

“However, they can too access the Candidate Portal to receive an updated statement of their provisional results in which the credits for the Personal Reflection Task have been updated.”

The SEC said it had apologised to the candidates and schools affected and “can assure them that the commission is satisfied that candidates have received their correct results”.