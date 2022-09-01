‘Even if I got all the points in the world, there was nothing for me on the CAO. I knew my career wasn’t going to be sitting in an office’

Ciara Quaid from Kells pictured with Benji, a seven-year-old showjumper, at the Bachelors Lodge Equestrian Center near Navan, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath.

Ciara Quaid never filled in a CAO form – but three years on from leaving school, she says, “I’m in the best job ever”.

“Even if I got all the points in the world, there was nothing I thought I could possibly do,” she says. There simply was no CAO course available to match her ambitions.

The 22-year-old from Kells, Co Meath, admits that she didn’t like school, and struggled through fifth and sixth year particularly, because of her dyslexia and dyspraxia. Now she is gearing up to teach her specialised subject.

Ciara always knew “my career wasn’t going to be sitting in an office” and wanted to work outdoors. When she thought about her options, she considered either joining the Defence Forces, or following her passion and her hobby, to work with horses.

Her view was that “to get a job working outside, you get a job, you don’t go to college”. She felt any higher education course in her preferred field would be too academic.

Ciara found her focus after a friend applied to do a post- Leaving Certificate course at Dunboyne College of Further Education (DCFE) and noticed it offered a course in equine studies.

“I never knew about it. The course combined practical and theory and that made me go for it. It meant I wasn’t going to be sitting in a classroom the whole time.”

After learning at the interview what the course involved, she was “very excited”.

Initially, Ciara did a one-year Level 5 in Horsemanship and Equine Business, which equips students to pursue a career in the horse industry, or continue their studies at third level in the equine area.

Her year included a placement at the world-famous Godolphin thoroughbred horse racing and breeding enterprise.

“I got to work on a foaling session and I’m still talking about it,” she says.

Ciara followed up with a second year in Dunboyne, completing a Level 6, and also earning a Green Cert, which qualifies a person as a ‘trained farmer’. It’s a very valuable qualification because it is a pre-requisite for applying for many agriculture-related schemes and grants.

It was back to school for Ciara after that, but this time she was definitely not sitting in a classroom. She got a job at Headfort School in Kells, Co Meath, looking after pupils’ ponies and ensuring the animals, their stables and pastures, were maintained in good condition.

Then, in November 2021, she took over running the yard at Bachelors Lodge Equestrian Centre, outside Kells, the only full-time staff member there, with responsibility for 33 horses.

“It’s the best job ever,” says Ciara, who is also continuing her studies. She has completed two stages of the British Horse Society (BHS) exams, which allows her to teach children to ride horses, unsupervised. A scholarship she was awarded during her second year at Dunboyne helped to finance her BHS studies.

“Once you get through stage two, you get to teach kids. Teaching kids is something I’ve always wanted to do. I get to teach kids every day, it’s amazing,” she says.

“I probably wouldn’t be in the position I’m in if it wasn’t for Dunboyne,” Ciara acknowledges. “Without college, I might have been mucking out, but I wouldn’t have the skills and knowledge I have now; I wouldn’t have been prepared for teaching.”

She says she also learned “a lot about injuries and what to do when things happen. Horses are accident-prone and the different modules taught me how to deal with that. Leaving Dunboyne, I felt very prepared.”

Ciara is now planning to take her teaching skills a step further and to start studying for Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) exams, with a view to qualifying as an equestrian performance coach.