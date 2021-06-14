Education Minister reassurance after claim some students lost marks in Leaving Cert orals

Education Minister Norma Foley has been forced to step into a controversy over the integrity of this year’s Leaving Cert oral exams.

It follows a protected disclosure made to the State Examinations Commission (SEC) two weeks ago by an examiner who was involved in the orals.

The examiner claimed that a significant number of students lost up to 15pc of their marks because they weren’t asked enough questions.

Because of Covid, this year’s orals were conducted by teachers, recorded and sent to the SEC for marking by SEC-appointed examiners.

Normally, SEC-appointed examiners do the interviews.

According to the examiner who made the protected disclosure, many interviewers had not correctly followed the instructions as laid down by the SEC.

“As an examiner, I was compelled to adhere to SEC instructions and mark down these candidates, knowing as I did so, that if they had been interviewed correctly, they would have received a much higher mark,” the examiner stated.

The examiner added that he/she “deeply concerned about this blatant unfairness to examination candidates and raised it repeatedly with my SEC superior.

“However, I was forbidden from raising any concerns whatsoever regarding the interviewers, including in my Examiners Final Report which informs the marking process for subsequent years etc.”

The examiner said “the problem here is with firstly the interviewers who failed to follow the instructions issued by the SEC, and secondly, with the SEC itself, for failing to address, or even acknowledge, serious concerns raised by examiners like myself”.

In a statement, Ms Foley said the SEC had confirmed that the marking of the oral examinations is ongoing and has not concluded.

“In line with the SEC’s quality assurance arrangements, the SEC continues to monitor the marking process and, as part of this, will give its consideration to any actions that may be required.

“I have requested the SEC to keep me fully informed in this regard.

“I am very conscious that students are sitting examinations at present and the reassurance of the SEC is important as it encourages students to continue to concentrate their efforts on the written examinations at this time.”

In a separate statement, the SEC said the revised model for oral exams this year presented some challenges, which it was continuing to follow up, including in engagement with schools as required.

It offered its reassurance to candidates, currently undertaking exams, “by affirming its absolute commitment to ensuring that candidates are treated fairly and equitably in the examinations process for the 2021 Leaving Certificate, including the oral examinations”.

It said any quality issues relating to the orals and/or the written examinations would be addressed as normal in the marking process to the greatest degree possible.