Design and Communication Graphics paper had ‘great sense of symmetry’

Candidates sitting the Leaving Cert design and communication graphics papers were presented with a “fantastic choice” and “a great sense symmetry” said one teacher.

Robert Kiernan, of The Institute of Education, Dublin said “ no matter what students had covered in class, there was something for everyone. “

The big adjustment was in sections B and C, where students had to answer only two questions from a possible eight and that could have been two from either section, or one from each.

“The nice thing about it is that students were not pigeon-holed into answering Section B and a-Section C. There was fantastic choice and they could play to their strengths,” said Mr Kiernan.

Padraig Curley, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (AST) subject representative, said the concessions were to be applauded and the real benefit to students was the extra time it allowed to review their answers.

Mr Curley of Loreto Community School, Milford, Co Donegal said “the time constraint has always been a problem, but it has been really alleviated this year.”

He said the challenge came in Section A where students still had answer three out of four , although he had no criticism of the questions. He said the interpenetration question, in A4 at higher level, was “a little time-consuming but time not an issue with this year’s paper, so a lot of students would have made a fair attempt at that.”

Mr Kiernan also said QA4 could have “could have posed problems, as students were restricted by space on the page. If they did not know the one technique to work around this restriction of space they would have been in difficulty.

“However, even if they couldn't answer this question, they still had a nice dihedral angle question, a nice conics question and a very simple perspective question.”

Mr Curley described sections B and C as not only offering great scope, but questions that were “very student friendly”. He felt students would have been delighted with QB2 on coordinate geometry.

Mr Kiernan commented on “a great sense of symmetry in the questions in sections B and C. They were easy to visualise and not very challenging to construct.”

He said students would have been delighted with the axonometric projection question in QB3, and Mr Curley agreed that the question was ”set up very well, with good graphics”. QB4, on a ping pong table, was lovely , said Mr Kiernan.

Mr Curley said while QC1 might have taken “ a little bit of time, it was eminently answerable”.

Mr Kiernan described QC2, the structural forms question, as “lovely”. He said “usually in the question there is something added or removed. But this was just a basic hyperbolic paraboloid. Students will have been very happy”

Mr Curley said ordinary level students should have felt confident coming out of their exam.

