CAO points for college entry have crashed the 600-point limit for the first time

In a remarkable development in CAO Round 1, the cut-off points for UCD’s prestigious BSc Economics and Finance has hit 601.

In the 33-year history of the CAO, it's the first course where more than 600 Leaving Cert points were needed to get an offer.

Overall it is a bumper year for Round 1 offers, notably for the Level 8 - honours degree - programmes, as colleges opened more places to cater for the rising demand from school-leavers.

UCD, the University of Limerick, Dublin City University and Maynooth University are among those that have made a record number of offers.

The CAO made offers to 51,513 applicants, up from 50,746 last year, when application levels were broadly similar.

Among them were 43,851 Level 8 offers – up from 42,301 last year – reflecting the strong demand from school-leavers for entry to honours degree courses.

But there was a drop in offers for Level 7/6 courses – at 30,806, it was down from 31,351 in 2018 – also reflecting the decline in applications.

While UCD’s BSC Economics and Finance has created a new points record, there were also notable rises in other courses while, as usual, many stayed the same, or saw a drop in points.

UCD aised the bar for entry to Economics and Finance because there were so many high-achieving applicants, with at least 600 points each, competing for the 50 CAO places on the course.

University College Dublin

The three-year course with the option of a fourth to include an internship, has soared in demand for this year.

UCD say the course "provides everything you need for a future career in the areas of financial economics, banking and finance".

The university describes it as a "competitive programme" but one that has "excellent employment rates and above-average starting salaries".

High-achieving Leaving Cert students have effectively broken the CAO bank, forcing UCD to tap into the 25 Maths bonus points to help with the selection process.

Higher level maths is an entry requirement for the degree programme, and all eligible students would have had the 25 bonus points in the bag, bringing their total maximum score up to 625.

The maths bonus was introduced as a mechanism to encourage uptake in the subject at higher level – and, this year, a record 33pc of candidates did just that.

Potentially, it allows candidates to score a maximum 625 points, but it was not anticipated that the extra the extra 25 would feature in the selection process.

A decade or more ago, when the demand for Medicine from high achieving students made 600 points a virtual necessity, the HPAT test was introduced as a valve.

