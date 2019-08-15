CAO Offers 2019 live blog: Did you get an offer? Our experts answer your questions and queries
Leaving Cert students will get their First Round CAO offers today. Join Education Editor Katherine Donnelly, Independent.ie's Kathy Armstrong and Ryan Nugent and our careers expert and guidance counsellor Mairead Fitzsimons as they answer all your questions and queries on our live blog until 7pm today. Join our live blog below or, alternatively, email your questions to contact@independent.ie.
Online Editors
