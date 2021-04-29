Attention to detail is key to Ordinary Level exam success

Structure of the Exam

The Ordinary Level Maths course is split into five strands:

Strand 1 – Probability and Statistics

Strand 2 – Geometry and Trigonometry

Strand 3 – Number

Strand 4 – Algebra

Strand 5 – Functions and Calculus

Each strand examines a different area of maths. Strands 1 and 2 are found in Paper 2 and Strands 3, 4 and 5 are found in Paper 1.

To accommodate the lack of class time over the past year, the layout of both papers has changed. Section A will contain six questions, as usual. However, the marks per question in Section A will increase to 30 marks, and candidates will be required to answer any four of the questions. In Section B, there will be four questions at 50 marks each, and candidates will be required to answer any two of them.

The total mark allocation for each examination paper will be 220 marks, instead of the usual 300 marks. Each paper is still 2 hours and 30 minutes long, which means that candidates have an additional 40 minutes to work with so time management should not be an issue.

Both papers are split into two sections:

Section A – Concepts and Skills (120 marks): This section examines students’ knowledge of various concepts and methods. These questions are more straightforward and formula heavy.

Section B – Context and Applications (100 marks): This section asks students to apply their mathematical skills to real-world situations. The marking for the questions can vary from year to year.

Tips for the Exam

▶ Before the exam, check that your calculator is working and that you have a compass, ruler, protractor, set squares, a pencil and different coloured pens. Also check the location of the formulas in the Formulae and Tables Booklet (Maths Tables). More importantly, make a list of formulas and facts that are not in the tables. Make sure that you know these before sitting the exam.

▶ Time management: The maximum time you should spend on any question is half the number of marks for that question. For example, you should spend 25 minutes on one of the long questions in Section B.

▶ Extra questions: I would recommend answering as many questions as possible. This will help maximise the number of marks in both papers, and will ultimately give students their best chance of success in June.

▶ Memory wipe: At the start of the exam, I recommend that students do a memory wipe. There are several formulas and facts that students need to learn before going into the exam. Unfortunately, students go blank during the exam. To counteract this, start the exam by writing down the memorised material on the extra paper.

▶ Highlight the key words of the question and write down the formulas or key facts that are associated with that key word.

▶ Start the question by writing the relevant formula. Marks are awarded for any correct step in the method and for showing work of merit.

▶ Blank spaces: Never leave a blank space in Maths. It is essential for students to attempt the question in order to pick up some attempt marks. The marking scheme is designed so that students will be awarded marks for getting the steps of the method correct. Show your workings throughout.

▶ Never use Tipp-Ex or an eraser. Simply put a line through your work and move on. There is plenty of extra paper available at the back of the exam paper.

▶ Scanned exam: Answer the questions in the space provided. There is a dark outline around the working space, so don’t go outside these lines. The exam will be scanned through a system so a part of your work might not be visible. There is extra paper at the back of the exam.

▶ Units of measurement: It is very easy to forget the units of a question. Always check the units of your solution. This is particularly important for questions involving area and volume.

▶ Language of Maths: Think about the language of the question. One of the skills that I encourage students to improve upon is their competency in relation to the language of Maths. Always highlight the keywords of a question and write down the key point/formula for that keyword.

▶ Logic and mathematical reasoning: Always check your answers in relation to the original question. Your answer might not make logical sense.

▶ Start the exam with the questions that you find easiest. This will help build your confidence in the exam. Finish the exam with your least favourite topic.

