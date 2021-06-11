Are you smart enough for the Leaving Cert? Here are some of the questions in today’s geography paper

Let’s play ‘Are you smarter than a Leaving Cert student’?

Pupils around the country sat down for their geography paper this morning, scribbling through reading comprehensions and searching for divine essay inspiration.

We’ve taken some snippets from this year’s higher level paper, so you can dust off your geography skills and put yourself to the test.

Do you know your stalagmites from your stalactites? Which essays would you have gone for? Could you do it all in under three hours? Why not give it a go?

We have compiled some of the short questions to give you a teaser. Try and match up the examples of regions with a type of region.

Concept of a Region:

(i) Complete the table below by matching each of the examples of regions in the list, with

the type of region most associated with it in the table.

Examples of Regions:

Munster Ridge and Valley region

Basque Country

Cool Temperate Oceanic region

Milan

Mezzogiorno

Sligo-Leitrim Constituency

Type of Region:

Climatic region

Urban region

Peripheral region

Administrative region in

Ireland

Geomorphological region

Cultural region

(ii) Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false by ticking () the

correct box.

(a) Core regions experience net emigration.

True/False

(b) High unemployment and abandoned factories are associated with regions of industrial decline.

True/False

Don’t forget to keep an eye on the clock – this shouldn’t take more than five minutes.

If everything has gone to plan, and you’ve breezed through short questions, now try out one of the long questions, which might take you around 30-45 minutes to complete.

4A. Map Skills

Draw an outline map of a Continental / Sub-Continental region (not in Europe) that you have studied.

On it, show and name each of the following:

The outline of a named feature of relief (upland or lowland)

A named urban centre

The outline of a named agricultural or industrial region

The course of a named river.

4B. Secondary Economic Activity

Explain any two factors that have influenced the development of secondary economic activity in an Irish region that you have studied.

4C. The European Union

Explain each of the following challenges currently facing the European Union:

Social challenges

Economic challenges.

Now take a quick minute to look back over everything, scribble some last-minute additions in the margins, soothe your undoubtedly cramping writing hand, and you’re done!