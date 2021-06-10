Are you an engineer or a past pupil of the subject? Give the 2021 Engineering exam a bash 

It’s day two of the Leaving Certificate and today’s students took on Engineering and English paper two.

While looking back on examination papers can bring back some unwanted memories, it’s fun to take a trip down memory lane and see what we remember (and what we don’t!)

If you took Engineering for your Leaving Cert, if you’re interested in the subject or if you work in the sector check out this paper and see if you can give it a go.

So, for the higher level paper there are nine sections in total and you must answer six, all questions carry 50 marks.

Please note that some of the questions have a diagram that can be viewed on the exam sheet at the end of question nine.

Question 1

Give brief answers to any ten of the following:

(a) Describe two ways in which wireless headsets have improved the in-game experience of online gaming.

(b) Briefly describe the principle of operation of resistance spot welding and give one example of where it is typically used.

(c) Discuss the contribution that any one of the following has made to technology:

(i) Ferdinand Porsche (ii) Hedy Lamarr (iii) Nikolaus Otto.

(d) Water drinkers for cattle are typically manufactured from polyethylene which is UV light and frost resistant. Describe a polymer manufacturing process suitable for a water drinker.

(e) Give two reasons why tubular aluminium is used in scaffolding.

(f) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, the difference between single-acting and double-acting pneumatic cylinders.

(g) Explain two benefits of using automatic hand sanitisers in schools.

(h) Outline two reasons why it may be necessary to operate drilling machines at different speeds.

(i) Annealed copper tubing is typically used to replace damaged brake pipes in cars.

Briefly describe how copper is annealed.

(j) Give two benefits of using telescopic adjustment on the mobile phone

selfie stick shown.

(k) Explain the significance for having a safety factor of 5 (FoS = 5) on a structural beam.

(l) Identify two metals which are commmonly used to protect steel from oxidation.

(m) Outline two reasons for the use of composite materials, such as carbon fibre and fibreglass, in the production of modern kayaks.

Question 2

Answer all of the following:

(a) Hybrid vehicle technology was first developed at the beginning of the 20th century and until recent decades it virtually disappeared from modern transport development.

(i) Describe the term hybrid vehicle technology.

(ii) Identify two benefits of using hybrid vehicles in urban transportation.

(b) Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) has extensively researched different types of hybrid vehicles as it plans to purchase up to 500 hybrid buses over the next five years.

Explain each of the following types of hybrid vehicle technology:

(i) Full hybrid;

(ii) Mild hybrid;

(iii) Plug-in hybrid.

(c) Describe any one of the following in relation to hybrid vehicle technology:

(i) Regenerative braking;

(ii) Electric traction motors.

(d) Hybrid vehicles are categorised by their design configuration.

(i) Identify the hybrid vehicle configuration shown opposite.

(ii) Describe, using the given labels, the operation of the hybrid vehicle shown.

(e) Describe how hybrid vehicle technology may impact on any two of the following:

(i) Vehicle ownership;

(ii) Environmental considerations;

(iii) Vehicle maintenance.

(iv) transmission

(v) battery

(vi)engine

Question 3

(a) Select any two from (a)(i), (ii) or (iii) below and explain the difference between the

terms in each:

(i) Brinell hardness test and Vickers hardness test;

(ii) Yield strength and ultimate tensile strength;

(iii) Izod impact testing and Charpy impact testing.

(b) The results shown were obtained from a tensile test on an aluminium alloy specimen.

(i) Using the graph paper supplied, plot the stress - strain diagram for the alloy.

(ii) Determine the 0.1pc proof stress for the alloy.

(iii) Calculate Young’s Modulus of Elasticity for the alloy.

(c) Non-destructive testing (NDT) of finished components is an essential part of quality

control in engineering manufacture.

(i) Describe, with the aid of suitable diagrams, the stages involved in liquid

penetrant testing.

(ii) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, a suitable non-destructive test to locate internal cavities in a welded joint.

Question 4

(a) Heat treatments are performed on steels and other metals to alter their properties. A surface hardening heat treatment process is shown opposite.

(i) Identify and describe, with the aid of a diagram, the surface hardening process shown.

(ii) Outline two benefits of performing the surface hardening heat treatment shown.

(b) A simplified portion of the iron-carbon equilibrium diagram is shown.

(i) Identify the regions A, B, C and D shown.

(ii) Identify and explain the microstructure which is present at 0.83% carbon steel, up to 723°C.

(iii) Describe the transformation that occurs at point X, with reference to temperature, composition and phase change.

(c) Select any two from (i), (ii) or (iii) below and explain the difference between the terms in each:

(i) Optical pyrometer and thermocouple pyrometer;

(ii) Grey cast iron and white cast iron;

(iii) Upper critical temperature (UCT) and lower critical temperature (LCT).

Question 5

(a) The crystal structures of three metals are shown opposite.

(i) Identify the crystal structures A, B and C.

(ii) Explain why crystal structure B is likely to be more ductile than crystal structure A.

(iii) Describe two possible crystal point defects which may occur during metal solidification.

(b) The table shows the solidification temperatures for various alloys of Cadmium and

Bismuth. The melting temperature of Bismuth is 268°C and the melting temperature of Cadmium is 321°C.

Using the graph paper supplied:

(i) Draw the equilibrium diagram according to the given data, and label the liquids and solidus lines and the eutectic point.

(ii) For the alloy containing 75pc Cadmium, determine from the diagram the ratio of the phases at 200°C.

(iii) For the alloy containing 20pc Cadmium, describe, with the aid of a diagram, the cooling curve for the alloy, referring to the solidification temperatures.

(c) Select any two from (i), (ii) or (iii) below and explain the difference between the terms in each:

(i) Solid solution alloy and partial solubility alloy;

(ii) Crystalline and amorphous solid structures;

(iii) Eutectic and eutectoid transformations.

Question 6

(a) Answer any three of the following:

(i) Outline two main features of electro-slag welding.

(ii) Identify three safety features integrated into oxy-acetylene welding equipment.

(iii) Explain the function of the earth clamp in arc welding units.

(iv) Give two benefits of the formation of slag in manual metal arc welding.

(b) Steel girders are frequently used to form a structural base in bridge construction. The girders are fabricated from long plates of steel that are continuously welded into the desired shape.

(i) Describe, with the aid of a diagram(s), a suitable welding process to manufacture the girders for the bridge shown.

(ii) Outline three safety precautions to be observed when operating a welding unit.

(c) Describe, with the aid of a diagram(s), Tungsten Inert Gas welding (TIG), under each of the following headings:

• Principle of operation

• Electrode type

• Method of preventing oxidation

• Applications.

OR

(c) Robotic assisted surgery (RAS) is the most advanced form of “key hole” surgery now available. The robotic arms and instruments are controlled by the surgeon who is positioned at a console nearby.

(i) Explain the following terms in relation to the robotic assisted surgery (RAS):

• Degrees of freedom

• Machine vision.

(ii) Describe the important role played by stepper motors in the control of robotic arms.

Question 7

(a) Polylactic acid (PLA) filament, as shown, is a thermoplastic bioplastic extensively used as a feedstock material in 3-D printing.

(i) Explain the term bioplastic.

(ii) Name and explain a suitable polymer manufacturing process used to produce the polylactic acid (PLA) filament.

(iii) Give two reasons for the use of polylactic acid (PLA) in 3-D printing.

(b) Answer any three of the following:

(i) Describe the main differences between natural rubber and synthetic rubber.

(ii) Describe the manufacturing process of plastic pultrusion shown below.

(iii) Outline two negative effects on the environment of petroleum-based polymer manufacture.

(iv) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, the ethylene monomer.

(v) Explain the polymer manufacturing process of vacuum forming.

(c) The water dispenser shown has a detachable water bottle made from the thermoplastic Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which can be replaced when empty.

(i) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, a suitable polymer manufacturing process to make the water bottle.

(ii) Identify and describe two polymer additives which may be used during the manufacturing of the water bottle.

Question 8

(a) A polycarbonate machine guard is fitted to the centre lathe shown. It is used as a safety device to protect the user.

(i) Outline three safety hazards associated with the use of a centre lathe in the engineering classroom.

(ii) Describe two advantages for the use of polycarbonate in the manufacture of machine guards.

(b) Answer any three of the following:

(i) Explain the difference between a clearance hole and a tapping size hole in drilling.

(ii) Identify two safety features incorporated into a horizontal bandsaw.

(iii) Explain two ways in which cutting fluids help the machining process.

(iv) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, the formation of a built-up edge in metal cutting.

(v) Outline two reasons for dressing a grinding wheel.

(c) Precision surface grinding in plastic injection mould making is essential in order to produce high quality, high volume moulds.

(i) Explain, with the aid of a diagram(s), the precision surface grinding process.

(ii) Outline one method of securely holding ferrous metals during the surface grinding process.

OR

(c) The vertical CNC milling machine shown is used to produce complex shapes through a process known as a subtractive manufacturing.

(i) Explain the term subtractive manufacturing in relation to CNC milling.

(ii) Describe each of the following CNC terms:

• Automatic tool change

• Tool offsets.

Question 9

(a) The hand-operated lifting unit shown opposite uses a leadscrew mechanism to raise and lower ride-on lawnmowers for servicing.

(i) Describe, with the aid of a diagram(s), the operation of the leadscrew mechanism in lifting the ride-on lawnmower.

(ii) Describe, with the aid of a diagram(s), one other method of lifting a ride-on lawnmower safely.

(b) Answer any three of the following:

(i) Suggest two benefits of using grease over oil to lubricate mechanisms.

(ii) Identify one use for the toggle mechanism shown opposite.

(iii) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, the operation of an idler gear.

(iv) Describe one safety precaution that should be incorporated into the design of a gear drive mechanism.

(v) Explain, with the aid of a diagram, the operation of a universal joint.

(c) Combilift, a manufacturing company based in Co. Monaghan, specialise in multi-directional forklifts that are changing the way companies handle and store goods.

(i) Describe, with the aid of a diagram(s), a suitable lifting mechanism for the forklift.

(ii) Describe how the design of the multi-directional forklift helps to improve workplace safety.

OR

(c) Offshore wind energy is an ever-increasing form of renewable energy around the coast of Ireland.

(i) Describe, with the aid of a diagram(s), how turbines convert wind energy into electrical energy.

(ii) Outline one advantage and one disadvantage of offshore wind energy generation.

If you’ve made it through the higher level paper, congrats! If you’d prefer to give the ordinary level paper a bash, three out of the seven following questions must be answered and all carry 50 marks. Diagrams can be viewed on the exam paper after question seven.

Question 1

Give brief answers to any eight of the following:

(a) Give two examples where Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) must be worn in the Engineering room.

(b) Explain the engineering term permanent joint.

(c) State one application of the chain and sprocket mechanism shown.

(d) Name two forms of renewable energy.

(e) Describe the main operating features of any one of the following:

(f) State one example of a ferrous metal and one example of a non‐ferrous metal.

(g) State one contribution engineering makes to the transport industry.

(h) Name the electronic component shown and suggest one suitable application

of this component.

(i) Describe the main operating features of any one of the following:

Air compressor Strip heater Three‐jaw chuck.

(j) Describe any one of the following: Laser cutting, Bluetooth, Drone.

(k) Define the term brittleness in relation to the properties of materials and name one material which is brittle.

(l) Explain any one of the following: Pilot hole, Countersink bit, Swarf.

(m) Name component B shown and state its function.





Question 2

(a) Name and state the function of each of the following furnaces, labelled A, B and C.

(b) Select one of the furnaces shown at Q2(a) above and, with the aid of a suitable diagram,

answer each of the following:

(i) Label the main parts of the furnace;

(ii) List the materials used in the charge;

(iii) Describe how the charge is heated.

(c) You have been asked to manufacture a wheelchair, as shown, which is suitable for use in a basketball game.

(i) Name a suitable material for each of the parts labelled on the wheelchair.

(ii) State one reason for the selection of each material.

(d) Name the metals used to produce any two of the alloys listed below:

(i) Solder, (ii) Bronze, (iii) Brass.

Question 3

(a) Explain any two of the following processes:

(i) Quenching, (ii) Case hardening, (iii) Annealing, (iv) Work hardening.

(b) Describe how to carry out each of the following heat treatment processes:

(i) To harden the point of a centre punch.

(ii) To temper the cutting edge of a cold chisel.

(c) State two safety precautions to be observed during the heat treatment of metals.

(d) Explain any two of the following terms:

(i) Malleability, (ii) Compressive strength, (iii) Ductility, (iv) Tensile strength.

OR

(d) (i) State two advantages of robotics in manufacturing.

(ii) State two ways in which the use of robotic technology can improve the safety of a work environment.

Question 4

(a) (i) Name the type of flame produced for each of the following oxy‐acetylene gas conditions:

 Excess acetylene

 Excess oxygen

 An equal balance between oxygen and acetylene.

(ii) Describe two steps necessary to ensure a successful soft soldered joint.

(b) Answer any three of the following in relation to manual metal arc welding:

(i) Why is a flux required on the electrode during manual metal arc welding?

(ii) What is the function of the welding earth clamp shown?

(iii) Describe one function of slag.

(iv) State two safety precautions to be observed when manual metal arc welding.

(c) Answer any three of the following:

(i) Name tool B shown and state the purpose of tool B.

(ii) Explain the difference between a plug tap and a tapered tap.

(iii) Name one suitable method used to join light gauge sheet aluminum.

(iv) State any two advantages of using spot welding.

(d) State two safety precautions to be observed when using an electrical soldering iron.

Question 5

(a) (i) Name any two of the plastic manufacturing processes shown at A, B and C.

(ii) Describe, with the aid of a diagram, any one of the manufacturing processes named by you at Q5(a)(i) above.

(b) In relation to plastic technology, answer any two of the following:

(i) Name the type of plastic which softens when heated.

(ii) Explain the term elastic memory.

(iii) Name the type of plastic which remains hard after being heated.

(c) Select any two of the household items shown below and name a plastic material which is

suitable to produce each:

(i) Basin (ii) Toothbrush (iii) Shampoo bottle.

(d) State two safety precautions to be observed when using an adhesive to bond acrylic.

Question 6

(a) Identify any three of the lathe parts shown.

(i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(b) Describe any three of the following in relation to machining:

(i) Cutting fluids, (ii) Clearance angle, (iii) Chuck key, (iv) Depth of cut.

(c) A cutting tool used on a centre lathe is shown.

(i) Name the cutting tool shown.

(ii) Describe the function of the cutting tool shown.

(iii) State two safety precautions that should be observed when using the cutting tool shown.

(c) Identify any three safety features of a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) lathe.

Question 7

(a) (i) Name two types of fit possible when assembling a shaft and a hole.

(ii) Describe any one of the fits named at Q7(a)(i).

(b) A hole and shaft assembly is manufactured to the dimensions shown.

State the: (i) Nominal diameter of the hole;

(ii) Largest diameter of the shaft;

(iii) Smallest diameter of the hole;

(iv) The type of fit which will result from the assembly of the largest shaft and the smallest hole.

(c ) Name any three of the instruments shown and give one application of each instrument named:

(c) Name any two electronic components that could be used in the electrical drive of the model eRacer shown opposite.

(ii) Draw the electronic symbol for each electronic component named.

