Advice for students in Fifth Year: how to stay motivated

Being self-motivated is the key to success in the Leaving Cert, especially for a practical subject like Maths, which rewards students’ critical reasoning and logical thought process. The method is far more important than the answer and the marking scheme reflects this. Practice makes perfect! Fifth year is the perfect year to achieve this. This journey starts with a single step so why not make that move in Fifth Year!

Set small achievable goals throughout the year. Having a study plan will help lighten the load of the subject. Students should not feel overwhelmed or intimidated by the course. Instead, students should focus on their little victories that they achieve in class and use this to fuel their learning. Once students get a taste of achieving their aims on a regular basis, it will motivate them to strive for even more.

Building blocks of knowledge: I often describe Maths as a Lego house of ideas. It is important for students to have a strong foundation in Maths because the Leaving Cert will test all facets of their ability. Thankfully, there comes a point during the year when a lightbulb goes off for the students and things begin to click. This ‘Eureka moment’ is the biggest indication of success. After this, the student will get to a stage where they feel comfortable and competent with the concepts of Maths. Working towards building a strong, fundamental foundation helps achieve this.

Prepare for a variety of different questions: Section A is made up of questions where students must exhibit their skills of mathematics. These short questions are more formula-heavy, and are more student friendly. Section B will test students’ ability to translate their knowledge to real-world situations. Section B will challenge all students so practice is heavily encouraged in Fifth Year.

List of mistakes: Throughout the year, students should make a list of mistakes that they have made in class and in their class assessments. Homework and assessments are important learning opportunities for students because they enable students to recognise their most common mistakes. Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting a different result. Learn from these mistakes because you do not want to repeat them in the actual exam. Making mistakes is inevitable, but learning from your mistakes will ensure your success in Maths.