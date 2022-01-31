Exams-only Leaving Cert the most likely option for 2022

Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to take a decision on the format of Leaving Cert 2022 this week

An exams-only Leaving Cert is emerging as the most likely option for the class of 2022.

A final decision has not been taken but as work continued over the weekend on various options, a hybrid model was looking like less of a possibility.

A hybrid model would involve giving students the option of accredited grades based on teachers’ estimated marks, which has been sought by students and some other education stakeholders.

There is strong opposition to the use of accredited grades for a variety of reasons, including the way they have increased grade inflation.

Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to take a decision on the format of Leaving Cert 2022 this week, and it could be today or tomorrow.

Exams-only would come with a commitment to greater choice on papers than has already been announced, along with marking schemes that would ensure that the overall grade profile was on a par with last year.

It would level the playing pitch for this year’s school-leavers, who are concerned that the grade inflation of 2020/21 would put them at a disadvantage in the competition for college entry against CAO applicants using Leaving Cert results from those two years.

The Department of Education and the State Examinations Commission (SEC) had been focusing on a return to an exams-only Leaving Cert in 2022, with some adjustments to exams to take account of the impact of the pandemic on students’ education.

However, the extra disruption to teaching and learning caused by the Omicron variant of Covid fuelled pressure for more assessment choice, with students and parents warning of high stress levels among candidates.

Education authorities point to the lack of Junior Cert results for about 25pc of the current Leaving Cert class as a barrier to the use of accredited grades.

In the past two years, Junior Cert results have been used as a benchmark against the likely performance of the same cohort of students in the Leaving Cert.

About 75pc of current Leaving Cert candidates did transition year (TY) and sat the Junior Cert in 2019, but those who did not do TY were due to sit the Junior Cert in 2020 when it was cancelled.