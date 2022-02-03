Exam fees for the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert are set to be waived this year

Minister Norma Foley is waiving exam fees for the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert this year.

Ms Foley will soon announce students will not have to the €116 charge for the Leaving Cert or the €109 fee for the Junior Cert.

The decision follows the return of written exams this year after the Government decided against offering students the options of accredited grades.

The waiving of fees is aimed at easing the financial burden of exam costs for students and their families. Exam fees were also waived last year.

Mock exams are taking place over the coming weeks and the in the summer students will sit exams as normal.

However, students will be given more options on their papers to take into account the classes they missed due to Covid-19 restrictions.