Everything you need to know about the 2021 Leaving Certificate candidate portal which opens today

The candidate portal for the 2021 Leaving Certificate opens today at 12 noon for registration.

Over the next seven days, students have the option to indicate whether they wish to sit the Leaving Certificate Examinations or receive SEC Accredited Grades, or both.

All students who are entered for the 2021 Leaving Certificate must create an account on the candidate self-service portal, to register for examinations and/or SEC Accredited Grades.

School-going and external students will be required to confirm their choice for each subject, and confirm their subjects and levels.

The portal is open from 12 noon today and will close on Tuesday 16 March at 6pm on the government website.

To register and make an account, students need their examination number, PPS number, a mobile phone number and an email address.

A full guide on how to register and use the portal is available on the government website and has been circulated to schools.

Minister Foley said: “I would encourage all students when creating their account on the portal to examine carefully the options available to them in sitting the written examinations and receiving the SEC Accredited Grades.

“It is also important that students continue to engage with the in-person learning and assessment process which provides further data for teachers to draw from in the process of estimating marks.”

In late April/early May, students will be required to access the portal a second time, to confirm their choices.

The 2021 Leaving Certificate Examinations will take place from 9-29 June with the Leaving Certificate Applied Examinations finishing on 17 June.

The SEC Accredited Grades will be generated using the estimated percentage marks provided by schools. After the national standardisation process, these marks will be converted into SEC Accredited Grades.

Students who have opted for both the Examination and SEC Accredited Grades options will automatically receive the better grade in each of their subjects.

