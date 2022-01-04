Essential for wellbeing of children that schools reopen as planned on Thursday, autism charity insists

Schools must reopen as planned on Thursday to ensure the wellbeing of students with additional needs, campaigners have said.

Amid concern from teacher unions over the number of staff who may be isolating due to Covid, Adam Harris of autism charity AsIAM said it was critically important that all involved cooperate to ensure a timely re-opening on in-school education this week.

“We know the impact that school closures have had on children with additional needs – with many children suffering greatly as a result of not having access to appropriate education, this was captured very effectively by Dr Conor O’Mahony in his most recent report to Government as the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection,” Mr Harris said.

“The short term impact of this reality has been devastating on children and their families but the long-term impact of repeated closure periods is something which is even more concerning. It is unfathomable to think that people can shop in the January sales or meet a friend for a drink whilst children with additional needs remain home without access to their constitutional right to education,” he added.

Mr Harris was speaking ahead of a meeting between the Department of Education and trade unions to discuss re-opening today.

His comments come as a crisis is building in the education sector with confusion growing over how many teachers will be able to report for work.

Confusion over Covid testing and isolation have led teachers’ unions to say they cannot predict how many teachers will be able to work.

The unions will be seeking clarity from the public health sector and the Education Minister Norma Foley at the key meeting later today.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) said teachers have been raising concerns in recent days.

It is consulting through its internal union structures with elected representatives, and will be raising these concerns at the meeting.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said: “We are reiterating our call for a more creative, effective and widespread public awareness campaign to be initiated by Government before schools reopen, to ensure parents and pupils are aware of the symptoms of Covid-19 and of the absolute necessity for full compliance with infection prevention and control measures in primary and special schools.”

Meanwhile, AsIAm said while it supports any measure which supports school communities at this time, the delaying of a return to the classroom presents enormous risk for the most vulnerable young people in our country.

“We have heard from some quarters that academic assessment should be prioritised over the needs of children with additional needs, this quite clearly is not the case when we look at how changes have been made to the Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle for the past two academic years and contrast this with the lack of support provided to children with additional needs and its consequences. Any education system worthy of the name must prioritise those who need it most in times of crisis” Mr Harris added.

The charity said many students with autism, and other young people with additional needs, are unable to learn remotely owing to cognitive differences, support requirements and the need for a calm, structured learning environment with highly skilled teachers and SNAs.

It has pointed to a government funded study carried out at DCU which found over 63pc of autistic students experienced a loss of key skills in vital areas such as self-regulation, independence and anxiety management, with an increase in young people experiencing school refusal upon re-opening.



