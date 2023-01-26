Enoch Burke has turned up at Wilson’s Hospital school for the third morning in a row despite being dismissed from his teaching role.

Mr Burke arrived at the Westmeath school at 8.42am this morning.

He was driven through the gates of the school by his father.

This is the third morning in a row that Mr Burke has turned up at the school, despite being fired from his job last week.

The teacher spent a number of hours at the school yesterday before leaving at around 1.40pm when it closed for the day.

Gardaí are to submit a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after arresting the dismissed schoolteacher for alleged trespass at Wilson’s Hospital School after he showed up at the school on Tuesday.

Mr Burke was arrested after turning up at the Co Westmeath school on Tuesday morning, just days after he was sacked following a chaotic disciplinary meeting which had to be suspended due to shouting and objections from him and members of his family.

Read More

He was brought to Mullingar garda station and later released without charge shortly before 2pm, at which point he immediately returned to the school.

Mr Burke was initially unable to re-enter the school grounds as the gates were locked and he was warned gardaí would be called for a second time.

However, he was eventually able to make his way onto the premises when the gates were opened to allow in a school bus. When Mr Burke reached the school he was confronted by principal Frank Milling, who said: “Stop. Stop. Get off the property.”

However, Mr Burke remained where he was and only left shortly before 4pm at the end of the school day.

He had earlier claimed he had been wrongfully arrested.

The extraordinary series of events resulted in the school having to advise parents that the gates would be closed for a period for “security purposes” and that they should come to collect their children slightly later than usual.