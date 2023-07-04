Enoch Burke raises impartiality concerns ahead of appeal over school dismissal

Sacked teacher Enoch Burke has raised “concerns” about the impartiality of some members of the disciplinary panel due to hear the appeal over his dismissal.

Mr Burke appealed his dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital School and the hearing is due to take place in front of a Disciplinary Appeal Panel (DAP) on Friday at a hotel in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

However, in a statement issued this morning, Mr Burke said he has written to the DAP “expressing concern” that some of the members of the panel have “worked closely” with the organisation Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) in schools.

He said it would therefore be “inappropriate” for them to sit on the panel.

In May, the High Court found the school behaved lawfully when it suspended Mr Burke last August.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens awarded the Co Westmeath school €15,000 in damages for trespass, which Mr Burke must pay in addition to around €88,000 in fines he has already amassed for defying a court order restraining him from going to the school premises.

He spent 108 days in prison for contempt of court and resumed his almost daily visits to the school following his release.

Mr Burke’s dispute with the school had its roots in a request by principal Niamh McShane in May of last year that teachers call a transgender child by a new name and by their preferred pronouns.

Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, objected and publicly challenged Ms McShane at a chapel service and after a school dinner.

These events prompted the principal to compile a report for the board of management, which ultimately decided to put Mr Burke on paid administrative leave on August 22 last.

Gardaí were called to a meeting of the board of management at Wilson’s Hospital School in January where it was due to consider the case of suspended teacher Enoch Burke.

Officers were called in after members of the Burke family began shouting objections to the meeting going ahead due to the absence of the board's chairman John Rogers.

Mr Burke said he requested certain documents from the school board for the appeal hearing including WhatsApp messages exchanged between then principal Niamh McShane and chair of the board of management, John Rogers

He also sought an audio/video file of his “contribution” to the school chapel service.

He said none of the material has been provided to him.

“The refusal of the DAP to engage with my concerns over the composition of the panel and to request that the Board make proper discovery of materials is regrettable, incomprehensible and unacceptable,” he said.

“I am calling on the DAP Chairperson Mr Seán Ó Longáin to address both of these issues as a matter of urgency before Friday’s hearing.”

The members of the panel did not wish to comment on Mr Burke's statement.

In his emails to the DAP, Mr Burke said he will be accompanied on Friday by his mother, Martina, his brother Isaac and sister Ammi for “support”.

The Irish Independent contacted the DAP for comment.