Employers say teachers should have role in assessing students in reformed Leaving Cert

Teachers assessing their own students should be part of the reformed Leaving Cert, according to the business and employers’ body Ibec.

Less focus on the final exam and more opportunities for continuous assessment, including by teachers, are among the changes sought by Ibec.

Portfolios of student achievement and learning journals would also better capture the broader experience of learning, Ibec policy executive Meadhbh Costello will tell the Oireachtas education committee today.

It is the latest in a series of roundtable discussions by the committee on the changes needed to senior cycle.

The hearings come ahead of the publication of a report from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) on options for reform.

The NCCA report will focus on a need for more continuous assessment, but any suggestion that that should involve teachers in assessing their own students would meet union resistance.

Ms Costello will tell the committee that the Leaving Cert process should use a wide variety of sources to provide evidence of learning.

She says the dominance of the points race poses a challenge in providing an integrated education experience for students, who are concentrated on rote learning at the expense of developing higher order and autonomous learning skills.

"Reformed and modern assessment methods should focus less exclusively on final examinations and expand opportunities for continuous assessment, such as teacher assessment, portfolios of achievement and learning journals,” she says.

Ms Costello says Ireland’s education system has played a significant role in the economic transformation of the country and, with the rapid adoption of new technologies, digitalisation and increasing globalisation, the education system is being called upon again to renew itself and innovate.

“Responding to the future of work will require creativity, problem solving, digital literacy and communication skills, coupled with an appetite for continuous learning.

“We need an education system that values inclusion and focuses on formative learning with multiple assessment modes, progression pathways and with a high value on experiential learning,” Ms Costello says.

She says higher order skills must be embedded across all subject curricula to prepare students for active citizenship and the future of work, and to tackle grand challenges such as climate change.

From a business perspective, the education system must develop learners that have the capacity to adapt quickly, work successfully in a team, cope with ambiguity and continue to learn and be curious, she adds.

The Ibec executive points to teacher quality and professional development as the most important factor influencing senior cycle reform and says teachers must be empowered for change.

Ms Costello also speaks about the need for digital literacy and, highlighting the digital divide that was brought into stark relief during the Covid remote teaching and learning experience, she said the gap must be bridged.

Ibec also supports more flexibility in senior cycle to allow for new learning pathways such as apprenticeships, which will among the options outlined in the NCCA report.