Educational fund for women established in memory of late RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane

A NEW fund aimed at helping women who want to re-enter education has been established in memory of the late RTÉ journalist and broadcaster Marian Finucane.

Ms Finucane, who died unexpectedly at the age of 69 last year, was a mainstay on Irish television and radio since the 1970s.

She was the first presenter of Liveline and later hosted The Marian Finucane Show on RTÉ Radio One.

The Marian Finucane Award comes with a €20,000 bursary which will be distributed through the Women’s Fund of The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The grant initiative is also being coordinated by the community education service An Cosán, and will assist women across Ireland by improving their well-being and helping them to access employment.

Speaking at the launch of the Marian Finucane Bursary Fund, the late broadcaster’s husband, John Clarke, said Ms Finucane was passionate about education.

“There is a simple, basic truth – if you educate a woman, you educate a family. If you educate a man, he gets a job. This has been proven time and time again,” said Mr Clarke.

“There are a group of women who, through social circumstances, haven’t availed of, or perhaps avoided due to social reasons, the right to be educated.

“Marian was passionate about education and particularly the education of women – education for self-respect and education for its knock-on effect in their families.

“Our aim is to assist these women to get back into education, principally for their own self-respect. The upside of this is that they will help the children to stay in education and break the vicious circle of apathy, indifference, and social ostracism.”

CEO of An Cosán, Heydi Foster, said: “Marian was a true pioneer and leader. We can't wait to see our women follow her inspiring path and, with the support of this fund, become change makers for their families, communities and for Ireland."

The Community Foundation for Ireland is one of the first supporters of the fund, with a donation of €10,000 in recognition of Ms Finucane’s commitment to philanthropy. It is being matched with a further €10,000 from a private donor.