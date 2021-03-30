Education unions furious over move to push teachers and SNAs down the vaccine list

Unions representing teachers and special needs assistants (SNAS) have reacted strongly to the move to push them down the vaccine priority list.

Education workers are set to lose their placing on the schedule that would have put them ahead of certain age-based groups, and in the first 30pc of those to get the jab.

It is understood that Education Minister Norma Foley had no advance knowledge of the proposal that came to Cabinet today. It was recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) and endorsed by public health advisory group, Nphet.

Ms Foley had previously asked that education staff be moved up the list, but once endorsed by Nphet, the change to the schedule has the status of public health advice and the Department of Education’s standard position is to follow public health advice.

All three teacher unions are seeking an urgent meeting with the Department of Education.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle described the change as “unacceptable” and called on the Government to reconsider.

He said it “would abandon carefully considered priority groups who are working on the frontline”.

Mr Boyle said there had been “zero consultation or notification of this drastic change which is certain to affect our members’ confidence about safety at work”.

He said that “for months now we have heard the Government say, time after time, that education is the top priority for Government. How then can teachers be treated with such blatant disregard as frontline education workers?

“This move undermines the efforts of our education staff to keep our primary and special schools open safely, is unacceptable and the Government must prioritise the safety of teachers and all key workers once the vulnerable and elderly are first protected by vaccination.”

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie also expressed “serious concern”.

He said it would “put many essential education workers further down the prioritisation list at a time when the Government’s stated key objective was to fully re-open schools “in a safe and sustainable manner which commands the confidence of the school community”.

Mr Gillespie said the change to the vaccination schedule arrived “without warning or consultation”.

He said the TUI’s position was that that the most vulnerable in society, including the elderly and those with underlying health issues, should be prioritised for vaccination in the first instance.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) president Ann Piggott said they were “shocked and dismayed by reports of a Government decision to abandon the vaccination of key workers, including school staff”.

She said the Government had continuously stated that a key objective was to keep schools open and the “decision is totally at odds with and undermines this objective”.

“Teachers and other school staff are frontline workers. We want schools to remainopen, however teachers have a right to a safe working environment, just as other essential workers who cannot work remotely do.

“It is particularly reprehensible that there has been no consultation prior to these reports. This news represents a major blow to teachers’ confidence.

“Teachers are working in difficult circumstances, many of them spending a significant part of their working day in poorly ventilated buildings and in classrooms of 28 to 30 students. Socially distancing can be a major problem.

“This is an unacceptable development and shows scant regard for teachers as frontline workers.”

Fórsa, the union that represents special needs assistants (SNAs), said their members would feel “let down”.

Fórsa’s head of education, Andy Pike, said SNAs and other staff had recently returned to schools on the basis that they would be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The union said SNAs worked alongside vulnerable students in situations where social distancing was impossible, which meant they were at higher risk of contracting the virus than most other groups.

“Covid cases in schools are rising in line with community transmission, leaving SNAs – particularly those with high-risk medical conditions – anxious about the new delay in vaccine availability,” he said.

Mr Pike said: “Today’s about-face by the Government means that many thousands will now wait even longer for the protection that only a vaccination can bring.

“As a minimum, Fórsa is calling on the Government to honour its promise to prioritise essential schools’ staff including SNAs.”

The union said the change of approach, although unwelcome, would not directly impact on the planned expansion of schools’ reopening on April 12, as school staff had not been scheduled for vaccination before that date.

