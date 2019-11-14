Education Minister Joe McHugh has invoked new legal powers to tell schools in south Dublin that they must open places for children with special educational needs.

Education Minister tells south Dublin schools they must open places for 82 children with special educational needs

There are 82 children across the south city area, from Dublin 2 to Dublin 24, without a primary school place for either this year or next.

It is the second time that Mr McHugh has used Section 37A of the Education Act to ensure that children with additional needs are accommodated, either in a special school or a special class in a mainstream school.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) formally advised the minister of the shortage of places and Mr McHugh has now urged principals, boards of management and patrons across south Dublin to offer to increase places for children with special needs.

Mr McHugh said he would prefer schools to volunteer to provide more places, but the law allows for the NCSE to test the capacity of schools in an area to provide more special education. Ultimately the minister can direct a school to provide additional special education provision.

Earlier this year, Section 37A was put to the test after it emerged that 88 children in Dublin 15, on the west side of the city, had no school place for the current school year.

While some schools and patron bodies opened places voluntarily, ultimately the minister served statutory notices directing a number of schools to open places before agreement was reached on the placement of all 88 children.

Schools sometime argue that they don’t have the space or appropriately qualified staff to open a special class.

There is a package of teaching, special needs assistants, training and funding supports available to assist schools in opening a special class and a school can apply to the Department for funding to accommodate extra pupils.

Mr McHugh said he was concerned that engagement with schools in south Dublin had not secured sufficient special education provision but added that he was also conscious that schools need to be properly supported to provide special education”

“I appreciate the concerns of principals and their staff but my message to them is this – I am committed to ensuring that a partnership approach will ensure we provide sufficient special education school places in south Dublin.

“It would be preferable to see schools offering to provide more places for these children rather than places being secured on the back of an order or a direction from me. It is the right thing for the children in a community.”

He said “the experience of Dublin 15 shows that real and practical challenges can be addressed by working together to provide additional special class and special school places.”

Funding for the provision of home tuition is available to parents for children who cannot secure a suitable school placement, but that can be fraught with difficulties for parents who have to find the home tutor themselves, while the child misses socialisation opportunities.

Online Editors