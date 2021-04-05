Education Minister seeks views on post-Covid digital strategy for schools

Work is to get underway on a new strategy to boost the use of technology in schools that will take account of the impact of remote learning during Covid.

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a consultation process for a new Digital Strategy for Schools to replace the existing strategy, which runs out in the current school year.

She encourages “everyone with an interest in this area to engage with this process and have your say.”

The Government’s Project Ireland 2040 plan includes a further investment of €200m on the Digital Strategy in Schools up to 2027.

Read More

The minister made the announcement ahead of the annual teacher union conferences where much attention will be paid to the digital gaps that came to prominence after the sudden move to online teaching last year.

Ms Foley said significant progress had been made in the lifetime of the existing strategy in embedding of digital technologies, to support teaching and learning.

Referring to school closures over the past year, Ms Foley said many schools had used funding available under the strategy to purchase devices for use by students and to support laptop or tablet loan scheme.

“This, combined with other improvements to schools’ digital infrastructure supported remote learning,” she said.

However, the switch to online teaching exposed some serious deficiencies in the system and a digital divide that hit students in disadvantaged communities particularly hard.

Ms Foley said lessons learnt from the current strategy and the experience of teachers, school leaders, students and parents with the embedding of digital technologies as well the impact of remote learning during Covid would inform the development of the new strategy.

She said it would “build on the success of the implementation to date but also consider the challenges that have arisen in terms of any gaps that have come to light.”

Read More

Online Editors