Education Minister Richard Bruton says teachers have 'justifiable demand' on pay inequality

The Government is committed to making progress on the pay inequality issue, Education Minister Richard Bruton said today.

He said that teachers had a “justifiable demand” but he did not go further to say if, and when, the Government was ready to end two-tier pay scales.

Negotiations on restoring pay equality in the public service, including to 16,000 teachers, will get underway on April 27, Mr Bruton told the Irish Nation Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) conference. As the minister addressed the 850 delegates, many held placards demanding equal pay in a silent protest, with some intermittent heckling.

A report has put the cost of granting pay equality to more than 60,000 public servants recruited since 2010 at €200m. Mr Bruton told INTO delegates that the Government is "committed to making progress on this issue" but later told reporters that the pay demand, while justifiable for unions, had to be balanced with other spending needs.

“There is €200m of taxpayers’ money to be considered, so negotiations must take place". He said there was “goodwill on the government's side and trade unions are making the case that the 2010 change constitutes unequal treatment.

“I have to weigh not just teachers' legitimate requests for equal pay but to balance that with the need to make up for the last lost decade. “I have to ensure I am equitable in light of the legitimate demands being made. Trade unions have made their request but I have to balance it with special needs, the need for guidance... these are all legitimate pressures too."

Today, all three teacher unions are debating a common motion giving the Government until early May to commit to pay equalisation, or else risk school strikes in the autumn.

