Education Minister pledges special needs children’s education scheme will go ahead next month

Education Minister, Joe McHugh, has appealed to schools, teachers and education assistants to join a July school programme for special needs children.

Mr McHugh said he hoped the scheme, which usually catered for up to 10,000 special needs children, could help up to double that number. He said children with down syndrome would be included as well as those with autism and profound intellectual disabilities.

Opposition TDs – including Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne and Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire – raised concerns about the danger of a low uptake by schools and teachers. But Minister McHugh said everybody should wait until after this Friday when full details of the special scheme will be unveiled.

The Education Minister said that there was considerable goodwill towards the scheme from schools, teacher unions, parents and support groups. He added that initiatives under the scheme could go ahead in other community facilities besides schools.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that that at this point, on June 10 for a scheme due to start in July, he believed only a handful of schools and teachers were engaging. “This is not surprising because of the lack of information for those who may be involved,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said, adding there were a lot of unanswered about Covid 19 regulations.

Mr McHugh accepted the scheme could only run with the support of schools, principals, teachers, SNAs and other staff. But he said initial contact had been “quite positive”.

The Education Minister told TDs that last year 232 schools out of 4,000 participated and 70 per cent of the programme was home-based. Opening a two-hour Dáil debate on the summer school plan the Minister said he would set out the shape of the programme at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Once approved by Government all schools and parents would have the guidelines and the opportunity to register and they would then establish the level of demand.

“I believe that it is essential that a summer education programme runs this year for those most in need,” Mr McHugh said.

“It will help children to reconnect with learning and assist their return to schools in the autumn. An education programme will also help to reduce regression for those at greatest risk of this happening,” the Minister added.

He said that public health guidance to schools and provision of appropriate supports would be important elements in ensuring that any summer programme could take place.

“I know the positive impact that a programme will have and I want to see it happen but we must again do so in a safe way for all concerned.”

