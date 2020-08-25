Education Minister Norma Foley to appear before Oireachtas Covid-19 committee next week

The minister has been under pressure to make herself available to discuss school re-opening with TDs and Senators

Education Minister Norma Foley will appear before the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee next week.

The minister has been under pressure to make herself available to discuss school re-opening with TDs and Senators and has accepted an invitation for September.

Read More

Labour Education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who is among those pressing for her attendance before the committee, said his party wanted to work constructively with the minister and her department.

Deputy Ó Ríordáin, who is also seeking Junior Minister for Special Needs Josepha Madigan to take question, said there were several issues that need to be urgently addressed.

“The Ministers need to explain how they will address the concerns expressed by school transport providers who will not be able to procure enough vehicles in advance of next week to comply with NPHET advice to run at 50pc capacity and how they will ensure the viability of privately operated school transport services who will not be able to economically justify running services at 50pc capacity.

He said there were also issues that needed to be addressed in relation to absenteeism and keeping a child with a high temperature home from school for a number of days.

"The Minister needs to explain how this will be cleared with TUSLA if a child is absent from school for more than twenty days," said Mr O'Ríordáin.

Read More

Online Editors