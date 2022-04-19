Education Minister Norma Foley says there must be zero tolerance for violence against any member of the community

Education Minister Norma Foley today spoke about the importance of schools embracing diversity, tolerance and a culture of respect for all.

She made the point in the context of recent “terrible events” in Sligo and said there must be “zero tolerance for violence against any member of the community.”

It was a clear reference to the recent violent deaths of two men in the town, which has sparked particular grief and concern in LGBTQ communities.

Aidan Moffitt (41) died on April 10 and 58-year-old Michael Snee died two days later.

A man has been charged in relation to their deaths.

The minister was speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) annual conference.

“Education and schools cannot solve every societal ill but as I have previously said, schools that embrace diversity, tolerance and a culture of respect for all are an important building block for the kind of society that we all want to see for today’s children in the future," she said.

Ms Foley also spoke about the “senseless death” of primary school teacher, Ashling Murphy in January.

She said it had devastated family, friends, and the nation, as she extended her sympathies to all who knew her across the education sector, most especially those in the schools she attended and taught in and her peers from Mary Immaculate teacher training college.

It emerged today Ms Foley quietly visited the schools where Ms Murphy taught in the days after death

INTO president Joe McKeown paid tribute to the minister’s gesture and said people did not know that Ms Foley spent a considerable amount of time with the children in Ms Murphy’s class, without seeking publicity.

“It meant a huge to the teachers, other staff and pupils to know that at a “very difficult moment the minister for education showed support and solidarity,” he said.