Education Minister Norma Foley says lessons from pandemic must change Leaving Cert experience for students

Education Minister Norma Foley has said lessons learned from the pandemic must be used to reform the senior cycle and Leaving Cert experience.

Ms Foley told school principals that a “critical point” had been reached and there was a need to “bring senior cycle into the 21st century”.

“We have an opportunity to look back on everything we have learned and it would be a wasted opportunity if we didn’t draw from that learning experience,” the minister said.

Ms Foley’s appetite for change emerged in a round-table discussion with leaders of more than 700 second-level principals at the annual conference of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD).

A review of senior cycle has been underway for several years and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is due to send a report to Ms Foley in June.

The report will focus on how senior cycle can better meet the needs of all students, and not just those pursuing CAO points, by being more flexible and having less reliance on the June exams.

On the assessment issue, Ms Foley told the NAPD conference that currently “everything seems to be invested in the final exam and that brings with it considerable stresses and considerable challenges for students.

“We have an ideal opportunity, on foot of all we have learned and what will emerge from the NCCA, to look at variety of pathways for students and valuing the opportunities that students want to take up.”

She said there was a huge body of work to be done in re-imagining senior cycle and ”taking the bits and aspects that are working well and building upon them, but not being reluctant or closed to seeing wider opportunities”.

Ms Foley said any change must come about as a consequence of a true spirit of partnership but believed that the NCCA report would be a “very valuable catalyst for us to stimulate further discussion and deliberation.”

NAPD vice president Rachel O’Connor told the minister that Covid-19 had exposed the education system’s over-reliance on written exams.

“It is critical that we take these learnings and seize the opportunity to overhaul the Leaving Certificate,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said “an over-dependence on league tables and the ‘points race’ had left Leaving Cert students overly reliant on rote learning, resulting in grading and assessments based on memory, not competency”.

“For all school communities, particularly DEIS schools, this memory-based examination does not reflect the full academic and personal development of our students,” she said.

She said reform of the senior cycle should enable a continuation of the holistic approach to learning and examination that had been implemented for the junior cycle.

“Furthermore, we must strive to support our young people in developing the skills and qualities they need to be positive contributors to both the economy and society in future.

She said while no one system would ever meet the needs of all students, the commitmentby the Minister and her officials to reform the current senior cycle in collaboration with all school stakeholders was welcome.

In a separate conference session, Canadian-based education expert Professor Andy Hargreaves also spoke about how the pandemic, which had led to exams being cancelled around the world for one or two years, had provided a basis for moving forward with assessment reform

“Do we need any more, a one-time, win-lose, life or death moment where people apply to university or other post-school programme and either pass and get accepted and don’t do quite so well and get less than what they want?” he said.

He said teachers who resisted change from traditional forms of assessment were driven by a “sense of loss ” of something that they had lived with for a long time and which provided certainty.

Prof Hargreaves drew a parallel with the abolition of corporal punishment in Ireland in 1982 and warnings from some teachers, principals and parents that schools would fall into chaos as a result.

“Schools did not fall into chaos,” he said, but Ireland found more inclusive strategies and more dignified ways of dealing with behaviour issues.

