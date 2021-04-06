Education Minister Norma Foley rules out any Government U-turn on teacher vaccines

Education Minister Norma Foley is addressing the INTO conference today and the TUI conference tomorrow. Photo: Frank McGrath

Education Minister Norma Foley has ruled out a Government U-turn on the issue of teacher vaccinations

She said she understood the disappointment among teachers about no longer having prioritisation on the vaccine schedule - but said the Government was guided by medical and scientific advice.

“This is not a value judgment on any given profession. This is simply the science”, she told the annual conference of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO).

The Government refusal to budge means that all three teachers unions will now ask their seek the support of their conference to ballot on industrial action.

Addressing the issue of the vaccination roll out, Ms Foley told the INTO delegates the new schedule had disappointed many in the education sector, as it has those in other sectors.

"I understand that sense of disappointment,” she said.

“For the past 12 months, we have been managing and living alongside a global pandemic which presents a significant threat to our healthcare systems and to our more vulnerable citizens.

"In all of these months, we have had to be flexible and resilient. We have had to adapt to new circumstances and challenges as they present themselves. And throughout it all, we in the education sector have been guided by public health and medical experts.

“At a briefing last Thursday for representatives of education unions and management bodies, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, and Dr Kevin Kelleher of the HSE, presented the medical evidence underpinning the recent changes to the vaccine programme.

"Fundamentally, this recommendation has been driven by the fact that national and international evidence now confirms that age is the “strongest predictor” of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or ICU or die as a result of their infection.”

She said to put this into context, Professor Karina Butler of NIAC has confirmed if we compare a person aged between 30 and 34 with a person aged between 60 and 64, the person aged between 60 and 64 years old is 70 times more likely to die as a result of Covid-19 than the younger person.

This is the latest medical and scientific evidence available.

