Education Minister Norma Foley confirms catch-up fund for schools to make up for pupil learning loss

Educaton Minister Norma Foley is working on a multi-million-euro ‘catch-up’ fund to help pupils make up the loss of learning during Covid.

Extra resources will be provided to schools in the autumn and they will have discretion to decide how best to use them.

Ms Foley confirmed the package today, but said they were still working on the detail and finalising the level of funding to back it up.

Pupils have lost months of face-to-face teaching because of school closures from March to May/June in 2020 as well in January through to February /March in 2021.

During those periods, teaching and learning moved online to “virtual” classrooms, but that experience was patchy, partly because of uneven access to digital devices and internet connectivity.

Also, some teachers were better equipped with the necessary digital skills to make the best of the unprecedented situation

Apart from issues over digital access, student engagement with remote learning also depended heavily on parental engagement with home schooling.

Ms Foley said while there have been big lessons learnt about online teaching “when students didn’t have occasion to receive in person teaching there has been a loss there, there is absolutely no two ways about that.”

Asked about what she proposed to help students make up for the loss, she referred to the Summer Provision education programme, which will offer opportunities to up to 80,000 pupils with special needs or those suffering the most acute disadvantage.

Funding for this programme was doubled to €40m this year, but it is up to schools to decide whether they want to run it.

The minister said that they were also “currently working on additional provision for the schools as they commence the 2021/22 year. There will be measures put in place to ameliorate that as well going forward.”

She said one of the lessons learned during the pandemic that was that “children and young people are best served when they are actually in the school”.

“Because of the generosity and hard work of our school communities we did manage to a large extent to keep our young people at school.”

Ms Foley would not speculate on the measures that would be available to schools in the autumn.

“We are currently working on that; there is a variety of areas that we can look at in terms of additional supports. We are looking at ever possible aspect and what would be most beneficial to students,” she said.

The minister said she was “ very keen that perhaps the supports that will be made available will be individualised to schools and schools will have autonomy about how best use the resource.”

She said the funding for the package was being finalised and she hoped to make an announcement in coming weeks.

The supports will be available at primary and second-level and the minister said while they may not necessarily be there on September 1, they would be rolled out within the first term.