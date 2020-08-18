Education Minister must show leadership on school reopenings and exams amid fears of 'whirlwind of upset' - opposition

PARENTS and students with education anxieties are seeing “a lack of leadership” from the Minister and Government with two weeks to the return to school, Opposition parties have said.

Minister Norma Foley was urged to come before the Dáil Covid committee this week to address unanswered questions and to explain how the calculated grades for the Leaving Cert would not turn into the same fiasco seen in British exam grades.

The Labour Party and Sinn Féin called for the publication of the underlying data setting out how calculated grades would be arrived at, including the algorithms involved and how disadvantaged schools would not be treated unfairly – as has been seen in England and Scotland.

Aodhán Ó Riordáin said Minister Foley was now left with three options on a threatened descent into chaos and ‘whirlwind of upset’ on publication of the Leaving Cert guesstimated results.

“One is that she can delete the school-profiling element and to produce grads without. If she were to do that, we would support her.

“Another option is to convince us that the system here is different to the UK. I wouldn’t be sure that she can do that. Or thirdly she can say that while what happens here is the same as the UK, that she has corrective measures ready to go.”

Both Labour and Sinn Féin called for the calculation methodologies to be published, including any underlying algorithms, but resisted the suggested that Ireland should move immediately to accepted teachers’ estimates of their own students abilities, as has happened in Scotland – but only after grades were first marked down by the system.

“The same assurances that were given elsewhere have been given by the Minister,” said Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire of Sinn Féin.

“We're taking that on trust.

“But I see no reason why the method shouldn't be published and why we shouldn't have transparency, especially when there's so much concern. Students deserve to know that there is transparency. There’s no reason to keep people in the dark.”

Mr Ó Riordáin added: “You don’t have a right to appeal your grade, which is important to recognise. You have a right to appeal the calculation, but not the grade.

“So we will have a situation on September 7 when chaos will ensue if people feel they have a college place in question. There is going to be a whirlwind of upset if this isn’t sorted now, and it can be sorted now.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said publication of the means and basis of calculation would inform a discussion about what can happen next.

“I was never of the view that calculated grades were the right approach to take. Personally I believe that the best approach would have been focused on maximising third level places.”

But the department had put its faith in calculated grades and school profiling. “We deserve to know why they have put so much confidence in it.

“I think there has been an absence of leadership right from the staff from the Department of Education. I do think it's unfortunate RTE and the media put in requests for interview and were told she wasn't available. I think that's regrettable.

“This is absolutely wrong and I do believe the Minister needs to come forward and answer questions so we can interrogate these issues, and that we can bring forward solutions as and when they're required, that there can be engagement and constructive discussion.”

On school transport, Mr Ó Laoghaire said people were very surprised that there was no talk of social distancing on buses.

“One of the biggest categories of people who are very concerned is parents of children who are at high risk, or parents themselves who are at high risk of contraction with school reopenings.

“There seems to be very little plan. Guidance needs to be there for those students, and then and there needs to be a confidence for their parents.”

Under the reopening roadmap, special education teachers will be ‘put from pillar to post’ covering absences, breaks and the remote learning, he warned.

“There aren’t enough additional resources for remote learning or special education. The Minister needs to come forward and answer the questions, and they are numerous.

“She needs to be available. She needs to be showing leadership. There is an absence of leadership.”

