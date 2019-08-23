Education minister Joe McHugh and six schools involved in standoff over places for children with special needs

A stand off over school places for children with special needs continues with a fresh instruction from Education Minister Joe McHugh to Dr Diarmuid Martin to open special classes in six primary schools under his patronage.

It is the first test of new schools admission legislation.

The matter has come to a head in the fast-growing suburb of Dublin 15 where there is a severe shortage of school places for children with special needs for the upcoming school year.

The Department of Education this week sent letters to six schools and their patron, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, advising that they should each open at least one special class for children on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Each class would cater for six pupils.

The schools are Scoil Bride, boys NS, Blanchardstown; St Patrick’s Junior NS Corduff; Scoil Nais Mhuire Sois, Blakestown; Scoil Mhuire Senior NS, Blakestown’ Ladywell NS, Mulhuddart; Mary Mother of Hope, Junior NS, Clonee.

The statutory notices are latest in a series of steps that kicked off earlier this year when a shortage of 88 places for the 2091/20 school year was identified in Dublin 15.

Initially, the Department wrote to 22 schools about the need for more special education provision, leading to engagement with the school communities.

The announcement in May of the new Danu Community Special School, under the patronage of Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (ETB), with places for 40 children with special needs for 2019/20.

That eased the pressure off but it didn’t resolve the issue, and at the end of June, the Department served statutory notices on 18 schools and two patron bodies - the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin and Educate Together.

That led to further engagement over the summer and eight of the 18 schools have now been discounted from the process as they were deemed not to have necessary accommodation. Further visits are scheduled for three other schools

According to the Department, seven schools have the necessary accommodation for the immediate establishment of a special class and one of them has agreed to do so.

However, in the absence of the written agreement of the board of management of the other six schools, a further statutory notice is being served on them and their patron, the Department stated.

Mr McHugh said he was “deeply conscious of the stress and anxiety facing parents and their children as we work to secure more places” ensuring that every child had a suitable placement available to them for the new school year was a key priority.

He said he would prefer to see children welcomed into a school without the need for legal compulsion” but he was “determined to do my utmost to ensure every child is allocated a suitable school place”.

The minister said he hoped that that the issue would “be resolved in this area in the coming weeks.”

The schools and Dr Martin have 14 days in which to make representations to the Minister on foot of this notice.

