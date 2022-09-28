Education and training boards (ETBs) need to better reflect the diversity of their learners, conference hears

The country’s education and training boards (ETBs) need to better reflect the diversity of their learners, a conference heard.

Most staff and management in the 16 regional boards are white, Irish, heterosexual, Catholic, and neurotypical with no physical disability, while ETB learners are increasingly diverse.

ETBs are embedded in every community and run schools at primary and post-primary level, as well as colleges of further education and training, where the breadth of offerings include post-Leaving Cert courses (PLCs) and apprenticeship training.

Findings from a recent survey of the ETB workforce included that 55pc of staff reported that they had not had equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training in the past 12 months, rising to 70pc among chief executives, principals and other senior staff.

Training in anti-racism and religious diversity were delivered less frequently than awareness areas including disability, neurodiversity, mental health, gender identity, and sexuality.

Three in four (75pc) ETBs have a designated staff-member with responsibility for progressing the equality, diversity and inclusion agenda in their head office, but this was as low as 55pc on schools and further education and training centres.

Meanwhile, 90pc of ETB staff rated the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion as extremely important with the main motivating factor that it ‘helps us to better understand the needs of our diverse learners’.

The results were released at the ETBI annual conference where ETBI general secretary Paddy Lavelle, said “if we are to make real progress in promoting diversity in the sector and having staff teams that reflect and represent wider Irish society, it’s important that we look at ourselves and develop our understanding of where we are, and how far we have to go.

Mr Lavelle said the survey was “an important first step on this journey”.

He said ETBs wanted to provide inclusive education and training and it was heartening to see that so many staff valued equality, diversity and inclusion but there was more to be done.

“Ireland is now a diverse country, and our ETB learners reflect that diversity, but our staff – like much of the education, public and civil service sectors – is not.

“We know that people working in education can be incredibly influential and be role models for the people with whom they work. We need to recognise the importance of diversity for those involved in education, training, and youth work. It is exemplified in targeting resources on those who need them and prioritising a culture of inclusion,” Mr Lavelle said.