Educate Together school lands permanent home in major education deal

A home for Killester Raheny Clontarf Educate Together primary school is part of a major deal involving a swap of key education buildings on the north side of Dublin.

One side of the deal will see two primary and two post primary schools, catering for a total of 2,500 pupils, getting new and permanent homes.

The other will bring a flagship further education (FE) college into the heart of the city, on the former DIT Cathal Brugha Street site.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreed between the Department of Education and the City of Dublin Education and Training Board (ETB).

Key elements of the package are:

*Killester, Raheny, Clontarf Educate Together primary school moving to Killester College of Further Education, from its temporary home in Sutton.

*A new 1,000 pupil school for Clonturk Community College, which opened on the CDETB Swords Road, Whitehall site in 20164, at that location, with four classrooms for pupils with special education needs

*A new 1,000 pupil school for Margaret Aylward Community College, including four classrooms for pupils with special education needs, also on the CDETB Whitehall site;

* A new school for Gaelscoil Áine, also at the CDETB Whitehall site, with eight mainstream classrooms plus two classrooms for pupils with special education needs

*Killester College of Further Education and Marino College of Further Education will relocate to Cathal Brugha Street, starting in September, and lay foundations for the new FET College of Future.

The Department of Education is working closely with CDETB with a view to facilitating Gaelscoil Áine and the Killester Raheny Clontarf ET school on an interim basis on their proposed permanent sites in advance of the delivery of their permanent accommodation.

The MOU is seen to deliver a solution to future-proof school accommodation requirements in north Dublin city.

CDETB will make the vacated Margaret Aylward Community College property available to the Department of Education to address future short-or long-term school accommodation requirements.

It will also liaise with the Department to maximise the opportunities at its other existing properties to facilitate any necessary expansion or new provision to cater for demographic requirements and, in particular, to make required provision for pupils with special educational needs.

The entire project will involve significant capital investment in education infrastructure in the north city

The Department of Education bought the former DIT Cathal Brugha building in 2018, for €24.06m and it will now transfer it to CDETB on a long term lease.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the establishment of the further education college in the heart of Dublin’s inner city would be transformational.

He said the flagship college would include the establishment of a centralised admissions office, a career guidance and learner information hub, an apprenticeship, traineeship and employer engagement Unit and a bespoke literacy and numeracy support unit.

Education Minister Norma Foley said the partnership with CDETB represented a strategic response to education provision in north Dublin city by optimising the use of existing properties to support the delivery of permanent accommodation for four schools.