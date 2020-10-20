Educate Together post-primary schools more diverse than typical secondary institutions - new report

Educate Together post-primary schools are more diverse on average than the typical Irish second-level school, according to a new report.

The non-denominational patron body is a relative newcomer to the post-primary sector and has 19 second-level schools under its umbrella, as well 95 at primary level.

A study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) explored the experiences of students, teachers and school leaders in 11 Educate Together second-level schools in 2019/20.

It found an even gender mix, with 53pc of pupils identifying as boys and 45pc as girls.

Overall 47pc pupils indicated that their mothers had attended third-level education and the general education levels were not significantly higher than the national average.

Diversity within the pupil populations was noted on a number of scores with, for instance, 18pc pupils primarily speaking a language other than English at home. Department of Education figures show that nationally, in 2015/2016, 12pc of students were born outside of Ireland suggesting a greater mix in schools in this sector.

Some of the schools also had a higher than average level of pupils with additional needs, according to the research, by Georgian Mihut and Selina McCoy

Participating students held a wide range of belief and worldview identities, with 39pc identifying as not having a religion, 35pc Christian, 8pc Roman Catholic, 6pc Atheists, and 5pc Muslim.

The research found that alongside this diversity, students expressed strong feelings of inclusivity and belonging within their schools, and very high self-report rates of respecting people from other cultures.

Some 76pc of students stated that their school is a place where ‘they feel they belong’ and 80pc indicated their school is a place where they ‘feel respected’ either ‘often’ or ‘very often’.

Measures of belonging did not differ significantly between different cohorts, such as boys and girls, those with disability or additional needs and those without a disability or additional need and those who speak a language other than English at home and those who speak primarily English.

“The lack of statistically significant differences in belonging scores among these groups indicates strong integration,” say the authors.

Levels of bullying at their schools was found to be consistent with and no higher than the national average. 1pc of students across the 11 schools indicated they had bullied someone in the previous three months, compared with 2pc in the Growing up in Ireland study.

Students provided wide-ranging examples that suggest they are consistently involved in decision-making and were also consulted on matters such as extracurricular provision.

Key findings being presented at a webinar today also include that the schools are successfully delivering a model of 21st century teaching and learning, with a strong focus on positive relationships and student-centred and active learning approaches.

Report co-author Georgiana Mihut said as the sector continued to grow, it was “well-positioned to serve as an example of how schools can increase their democratic practices and better support the increasingly diverse population of Ireland.”

Dr McCoy commented on another aspect of the research, which, she said provided “stark evidence of the challenges faced by new schools in temporary accommodation and highlights the need for significant improvements in planning systems and resources for developing schools of all types.”

