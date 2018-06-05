Dublin woman appointed principal of prestigious €24k per year international secondary school
A Dubliner has been appointed principal of the €24,000 a year international secondary day school opening in south Dublin in September.
Dublin City University (DCU) graduate, Rita Bateson, from Castleknock, is joining Nord Anglia as head of secondary school.
She has nearly 20 years international teaching experience in Switzerland, Bermuda, the UK and most recently at the International School of Hamburg, where Rita held the position of Head of Mathematics.
Nord Anglia is a global organisation that is opening both a primary and post-primary school in Leopardstown, and is accepting pupils aged 4-15 for the 2018/19 year.
The school, which will have capacity for 800 pupils, will offer the International Baccalaureate Programme.
Nord Anglia has also announced Lisa Cannell as its head of primary school
The organisation already runs more than 50 international schools, educating over 50,000 students in 25 countries around the world.
Online Editors