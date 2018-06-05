Dublin woman appointed principal of prestigious €24k per year international secondary school

Dublin City University (DCU) graduate, Rita Bateson, from Castleknock, is joining Nord Anglia as head of secondary school.

She has nearly 20 years international teaching experience in Switzerland, Bermuda, the UK and most recently at the International School of Hamburg, where Rita held the position of Head of Mathematics.

Nord Anglia is a global organisation that is opening both a primary and post-primary school in Leopardstown, and is accepting pupils aged 4-15 for the 2018/19 year.