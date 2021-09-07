| 20.1°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: ‘Disappointing Leaving Cert results or CAO offers are just bumps in the road to your ultimate goal’

Reflecting on what went wrong helps build resilience and chart another path to a student’s career objective

Some students may be disappointed with their results or CAO offers. Photo: Stock image Expand

Dr David Coleman

With the release of the Leaving Certificate results last Friday and the first round of CAO offers yesterday, there will be a cohort of students who are delighted and some who are disappointed.

There may even be some students who were delighted at the weekend, only to be disappointed today if points inflation has resulted in missing out on a particular course.

Disappointment is a complex emotion. All of us will have experienced disappointment at some stage and the typical subjective experience is a mix of sadness, loss and anger, which comes from some expected outcome not being realised.

