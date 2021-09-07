Dr David Coleman: ‘Disappointing Leaving Cert results or CAO offers are just bumps in the road to your ultimate goal’

With the release of the Leaving Certificate results last Friday and the first round of CAO offers yesterday, there will be a cohort of students who are delighted and some who are disappointed.

There may even be some students who were delighted at the weekend, only to be disappointed today if points inflation has resulted in missing out on a particular course.

Disappointment is a complex emotion. All of us will have experienced disappointment at some stage and the typical subjective experience is a mix of sadness, loss and anger, which comes from some expected outcome not being realised.

Several factors will influence the amount, or nature, of disappointment that you feel.

In some situations, even the experience of success can be disappointing. Investing heavily in, or focusing exclusively on, a particular goal can be so exhausting or stressful that even achieving it can feel unfulfilling, as it can be associated simply with a relief of stress rather than the excitement of achievement.

What you thought would bring you joy, turns out not to bring all that you believed it would.

Disappointment can also be sparked by the level of expectation which we had held, and the extent to which reaching that expectation is determined by external factors.

Generally, the greater our expectation, the keener the disappointment we feel when we don’t get what we expected. When circumstance (like points inflation, for example) denies us our goal, it tends to generate additional feelings of injustice and anger that are still ultimately linked to disappointment.

Another factor is your previous experiences of disappointment and how you have dealt with those. Many people may have built up a very negative mindset, based on feelings of missing out or being let down in the past.

Any current disappointment will be coloured by your past experiences, so much so that you may feel disappointment more intensely than the external circumstances warrant.

Despite its unpleasantness, disappointment can be a good thing, since it typically means you were invested in the situation in the first place. If you hadn’t had the passion or taken the effort to show up and try something, you would never be disappointed.

It also creates the possibility for change and growth. You can use the experience of disappointment as an indication that something was ‘off’. Your expectations, the circumstances or maybe the process that you followed weren’t quite right.

Being able to reflect on these aspects can help you with future decision-making. For example, perhaps your expectations weren’t realistic and the goal could never have been achieved. Perhaps you needed more contingencies in place to deal with unexpected circumstances.

Perhaps more effort was required, or effort in a different direction. It is this kind of reflection that helps to build resilience and leaves you in a stronger position for the future.

That kind of helpful reflection, however, is only possible when the level of disappointment that you may be feeling has dissipated. For disappointment to dissipate, you need to first acknowledge it.

That may sound easy, but in my experience, lots of young people get caught up in the mix of feelings, like sadness or anger (especially if some external circumstance has been the source of you missing your goal) and may not even recognise the disappointment that is at the core of their hurt.

Many young people may have also developed a habit of bottling up, or blocking down, their feelings so they don’t even allow the feeling to filter into their consciousness.

So, without wallowing for days, it is important to let yourself feel your disappointment. Accepting the reality of what has gone wrong and connecting this to the feelings you are experiencing is the first step.

You need to know that you are feeling disappointed and you need to accept that it hurts. Alongside that, however, you also need to know that these feelings will pass too.

Something went wrong and that is disappointing. After the disappointment, new opportunities may emerge. Perhaps there are ways to make the same thing go right in the future.

You may find that talking to other people in your family, or your close friends, can help you to find perspective about what has happened. They may help to put the disappointment in context.

They may help you to re-evaluate your hopes or your goals. What seems life changing at this moment may turn out to be a bit of a hiccup along the road to your ultimate goal.

They may help you to see that all is not lost. Remind yourself that, in life, there are often many routes to reach the same goal.