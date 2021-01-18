Doubt over school reopening for pupils with special needs amid angry teacher backlash

Serious doubt has been cast on plans for re-opening of schools for pupils with special needs on Thursday amidst an angry backlash from teachers and special need assistants (SNAs).

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has called on Government to reconsider plans to resume special education on Thursday.

The INTO Central Executive Committee said tonight that teachers’ grave safety concerns had not been adequately addressed by today’s public health webinar and by Government.

A statement said: ”Teachers have serious concerns about the public health advice provided at today’s webinar in relation to the planned limited reopening of special education.

"Teachers are understandably and justifiably anxious about their own safety and that of their pupils whilst community infection levels remain very high. The public health webinar, organised by the Department of Education, following an INTO call for up-to-date information, failed to allay teachers’ fears.

“We will continue to engage with the department and public health authorities in an effort to work towards a safe, phased reopening. However, up-to-date, reliable information and supports are essential if this effort is to succeed.

INTO’s CEC will meet once again tomorrow to assess the situation further.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle said: “Today’s webinar did not address teachers’ concerns. The Government must take responsibility for poor and untimely communication and mixed messages over the past two weeks.”

The failure of Minister Foley and Minister Madigan to engage in proper consultation in the last two weeks has been very damaging and it has hampered the planning for the safe reopening of schools.

“We have made progress on some of our key concerns in recent days, but there is more work to be done to ensure the safety of staff, pupils and their families, including a higher prioritisation of education staff for vaccination.

"We will continue to be constructive and work with our colleagues in Fórsa and with the Department of Education towards the safe, orderly reopening of schools.”

Online Editors