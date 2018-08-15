One lucky student received “better than expected” results in his leaving certificate today and later went on to pass his driving test a few hours later.

Double whammy for Leaving Cert student as he passes driving test on same day

Hugh Denning (18) from Ogonnelloe, near Killaloe in Co Clare, picked up his Leaving Cert results at St Anne’s School around 10.30am this morning.

Just four hours later he was sitting his driving test and secured a second success when he passed it making for a double result for the young lad.

“I was delighted. I couldn’t have got a better result. I couldn’t change the leaving cert result so there wasn’t much point in being nervous about it,” he said.

“I tried not to think about it, I just watched a movie and relaxed,” he said of the nerves the night before.

With hopes of studying medicine ahead of the CAO options on Monday, he said he didn’t think too much about the driving test.

“I was so happy that I got my results that I wasn’t thinking about the driving test."

The letter with a test date came last month but he said “it was only last week I realised the results and the test were on the same day”.

Opting out of the test was never an option knowing that he would be back on the waiting list.

“It takes months on a waiting list so I’d be waiting for weeks afterwards so I couldn't cancel".

The Clare lad had his last lesson an hour before picking up his results this morning and said it came as a welcome “distraction” at the time.

