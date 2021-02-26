‘Don’t have play dates and avoid standing at school gates’ - Deputy CMO appeals to parents ahead of schools reopening

Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed to parents to adhere to public health guidelines as schools begin a phased reopening

As a phased reopening of schools begins on Monday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has appealed to parents to adhere to public health guidelines.

In an open letter released today, Dr Glynn has warned parents to “avoid congregating at school gates” and to not be organising “play dates”.

He outlined that schools are able to reopen due to the “hard work and willingness” of the general public over the past two months.

However, he warned that just because schools can reopen that does not mean other forms of household mixing and mobility are acceptable.

Read More

"Despite the progress we have made, Covid-19 is still circulating at high levels in our communities,” Dr Glynn said.

"We must do all we can individually and collectively to ensure that the reopening of schools results in the minimum possible upward pressure on the reproduction number.

"Please avoid congregating at school gates over the coming weeks. Please do not have play dates or organise after school activities which involve household mixing.

"And please continue to work from home unless essential. It is only through your continued buy-in to these measures that we can ensure that our children will get back to school and then stay back in school.”

The Deputy CMO said the importance of school for the wellbeing of children “cannot be overstated” and that the risk of Covid-19 has been “weighed against the very real harm that can be caused by sustained school closures.”

"Schools are at the heart of our communities and they play a fundamental role in the social lives and wellbeing of our children; this is particularly true for children who have special educational needs, are disadvantaged or who may have been disproportionately impacted by school closures over the last year,” he added.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe return to schools for students, their families and school staff, which is why we have recommended a phased return to in-school learning.”

Dr Glynn said he understands these are difficult requests, but that if the disease continues to be suppressed through March and April “we will have many more options in terms of easing of measures and should be able to provide much greater levels of certainty to people about the months ahead”.

Read More

Online Editors