Donnchadh O’Mahony: Why there’s no need to rush accepting your CAO offer

Students have until September 5 to decide to accept either of their offers and if they have any doubts, they need to think about it

There is enough time for students to consider their options. Photo: Getty Images

For most, the culmination of years of hard work and dedication manifests in the form of, hopefully, two CAO offers in today’s Round 1 – one from their Level 8 list and another from their Level 6/7 list.

The CAO operates on a system where each candidate receives the highest-listed course for which the have also met all the entry requirements from both their Level 8 and Level 6/7 preferences. This ensures that each student is presented with options that match their aspirations and achievements. However, the rules are that only one offer can be accepted, and doing so automatically declines the other.

The CAO gives applicants ample time to accept their offers. This year’s deadline is September 5 – a full six days from the release of Round 1.

Acceptance is a swift process that takes seconds through the applicant’s CAO account. The time allowed between a CAO offer and the deadline for accepting allows for contemplation.

With no need to rush, students have the opportunity to weigh their options, giving consideration to whether this is the right course for them.

Should an applicant not wish to accept their offer, no action is required. The unaccepted offer will re-enter the system for the next round.

It is also important to remember that they are not guaranteed another offer, so this may be the only one they get. An applicant may be hoping for an improved offer, but what if it doesn’t materialise?

Those who don’t receive an offer in the first round will receive a “statement of application” by email. This step is often overlooked, yet its significance is profound.

This statement confirms the accuracy of the information provided to the CAO, from personal details to qualifications and assessments. I have encountered this issue many times. It is important to advise the CAO of any inaccuracies as soon as possible so they can be rectified. The slightest error or omission can lead to exclusion from the initial round of offers.

While an inaccuracy can be a barrier to an offer, applicants may also have misunderstood their eligibility for an offer.

Students sometimes get confused when they don’t receive an offer, even though they have met the cut-off points.

If a candidate has met the points cut-off, but did not receive an offer, they should double-check the requirements for the course. Points alone don’t unlock the door to any course – college requirements and course requirements must also be met. For example, if a student met the points for a course in primary education but did not receive a minimum of a H4 in Irish then they will not receive an offer.

For those who do receive one, or two, offers in the first round, an acceptance does not prohibit the applicant possibly receiving another offer. If a higher preference course – one ranked higher on the applicant’s CAO list – becomes available in a subsequent round, the student remains eligible to receive this offer, even if an earlier offer has already been accepted.

However, an applicant will not receive an offer in a subsequent round for any course on their CAO form that is listed below the first offer they received. Once an offer is made, all courses on the applicant’s list ranked below that are effectively wiped.

If a new offer is made in a subsequent round, the applicant can then choose either to keep the place on the course they have already accepted or to take up the newly offered course.

So, to those who find themselves at this juncture, deciding between offers and options, take your time. Reflect on your passions, ambitions, and the path that resonates with you.

It’s important to clarify that the absence of a Round 1 offer should not dash anyone’s dreams. The CAO is just one avenue, and a host of non-CAO options remain accessible.

Apprenticeships, further education courses and the new tertiary degrees are all viable career pathways, and they should never be overlooked.

Donnchadh O’Mahony is guidance counsellor at Loreto College, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2