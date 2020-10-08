Department of Education warns primary schools to have contingency plans in the event of Covid-19-related closure

The Department of Education has told primary schools to ensure they have contingency plans to keep teaching and learning going in the event of Covid-19-related closure or pupils isolating at home.

New guidance to 3,200 primary schools sets out the sort of preparations required to ensure that pupils are supported in the event that some or all of them have to revert to distance learning.

A number of schools have already faced such challenges since the new term began and the Department’s advice includes examples of good practice drawn from those experiences.

The Guidance on Remote Learning in a Covid-19 Context was published today and similar advice is expected for post-primary schools. It is intended to cover the first term and will be updated in December.

It builds on lessons learned during the emergency closure between March and June and puts a framework on how schools can best support students and families. Among its messages is the importance of communications with parents.

The Department says schools need to plan for and be ready to support pupils’ learning in a number of possible scenarios which could occur during the 2020/21 school year.

“As the extent to which these scenarios may occur cannot be predicted, it is possible that individual pupils or groups of pupils and teachers may find that they are advised to self-isolate or restrict their movements on a number of occasions during the school year.

“This may lead to an accumulation of a significant number of days where pupils learn from home and/or teachers work from home. Therefore, it is crucial that all schools make every effort to enable teachers to support the continuation of pupils’ learning effectively during each possible scenario.

“This is particularly important in the context of pupils at risk of early school leaving, pupils with special educational needs and pupils at risk of educational disadvantage.”

The advice covers areas such as the selection of a digital platform for online communications and teaching and learning, along with other options including post, emails and phone calls.

It says that any gaps in teachers’ digital proficiency should be addressed through training and that pupils should be given plenty of opportunity to practice and develop their online skills.

Schools are told to pay particular attention to the needs of students who are socio-economically disadvantaged or who have poor broadband connectivity at home, and to establish what supports they need.

The Department is also seeking flexibility from staff to ensure continuity of teaching and learning, and says there will be no one-size solution to fit all schools.

“The class teacher should provide for continuity of schooling to the greatest extent possible for those pupils who are advised to restrict their movements. However, this may not always be a practical option. Therefore, all teachers are expected to be flexible in their approach to supporting pupils who are asked to restrict their movements.

One example suggested is that a teacher who has been medically certified as being at very high risk to Covid-19 working from home to support remote learning for pupils who have been asked to isolate.

Where pupils have been asked to stay at home, but teachers have not, the Department says teachers should continue work from the school.

Beyond their core mission of teaching and learning, schools are urged to consider the wellbeing of all staff and families during this time, and to direct anyone experiencing particularly challenging times to support services.

